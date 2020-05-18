Victor Cruz pays tribute to GF Karrueche Tran on his birthday

Former NFL wide receiver Víctor Cruz jumped on Instagram to pay tribute to his beautiful girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran.

"I only take a moment to wish my baby a happy birthday. Your humility, intelligence, patience and selflessness are just some of the qualities that made me fall in love with you. Enjoy your special day and I can't wait to spend 100 more birthdays together. Preferably side by side and out of quarantine hahaha. I love you. 😘🕺🏾💙 "He captioned a post with several photos of Karreuche and one of the two together.

Last month, Cruz revealed that the couple spoke for up to 20 hours a day during the quarantine.

"I'm on this solo and it's not fun at all, but we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime," Victor told Page Six.

He revealed that Karrueche has been teaching him how to cook.

"I'm buying different meats and fish, and she's literally on FaceTime guiding me through things, and it comes out great," he shared, "I'm an expert on turkey tacos."