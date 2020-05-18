Victor Cruz pays tribute to GF Karrueche Tran on his birthday

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Former NFL wide receiver Víctor Cruz jumped on Instagram to pay tribute to his beautiful girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran.

"I only take a moment to wish my baby a happy birthday. Your humility, intelligence, patience and selflessness are just some of the qualities that made me fall in love with you. Enjoy your special day and I can't wait to spend 100 more birthdays together. Preferably side by side and out of quarantine hahaha. I love you. 😘🕺🏾💙 "He captioned a post with several photos of Karreuche and one of the two together.

