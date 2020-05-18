Vicky Kaushal talks about her birthday celebrations



Vicky Kaushal's growing popularity has made him a popular property in B-town. Vicky has several successes on her behalf. Whether it's Raazi, Sanju, or Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor has proven time and time again that he's pretty good at what he does. The actor celebrated his birthday recently and due to the blockade, everything had to happen at home. Today, Vicky took to Instagram to thank her fans and supporters for all the love they gave her.







He posted a note saying: "This birthday is the one I will always remember. Homemade cakes, virtual parties with friends on all continents … I never knew that not doing the dishes and dusting for one day could make me feel like a king. I didn't know nobody, but I connected with so many. Each call, each message, each poem, all the publications, the sketches, the illustrations and what not … everything really made me feel special. All thanks to you, the great family of the I'm lucky to be a part. Man! Quarantine birthday is so worth it. "

Nice, isn't it?