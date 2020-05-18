ViacomCBS, Walt Disney Lead Showbiz Shares More In Big Market Rally – Up News Info

Showbiz shares rose in a major market rally that saw DJIA close at nearly 1,000 points on Monday.

ViacomCBS ended the session 11% more when a Wall Street analyst upgraded the shares to "buy" and company president Shari Redstone and CEO Bob Bakish told attendees of the annual meeting that they believe the shares are undervalued and are committed to changing that.

Walt Disney gained 7.4%. Several high-profile investors, from Daniel Loeb of Third Point Capital to the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, have added positions in the company to their portfolios. The share purchases were revealed on Friday in SEC filings for the first quarter. In the midst of the economy opening up a bit, the company will open Disney Springs, Walt Disney World's shopping and dining area in Orlando, on Wednesday.

Media and entertainment stocks outperformed the broader, more optimistic market. The DJIA increased by 3.95%, the S&P 500 by 3.15% and the Russell 2000 by 6.2%.

Investor joy was news that an early vaccine COVID-19 from biotech company Moderna had initial positive results. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company had partnered with the National Institutes of Health to develop the vaccine. Moderna CEO Tal Zaks said it could be publicly available starting in January if the studies continue to do well.

"This is absolutely good news and news that we think many have been waiting on for quite some time," Zaks told CNN, about the first data coming from a Phase 1 clinical trial.

The sample is small so far. Moderna said that the eight people she had vaccinated developed neutralizing antibodies against the virus at levels that reach or exceed those seen in people who have recovered naturally from the infection. (Moderna is one of eight developers worldwide working in human clinical trials for the new coronavirus vaccine.)

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had set the stage on Sunday, enchanting the markets in an interview with Scott Pelley on 60 minutes where he said the central bank is ready to do more to protect the economy from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

"There is much more we can do. We have done what we can as we go. But I will say that we are not out of ammunition by any means … and we are committed to doing as much as we can while it is needed," Powell said. "We can expand our existing loan programs. We can start new loan programs if necessary. … There are things we can do in monetary policy. There are several dimensions in which we can move forward to make politics even more accommodating. Through advanced guidance, we can change our asset purchase strategy, ”he said.

Anticipated growth in the third quarter and the second half of the year.

Any positive turn for the economy also increases the most affected stocks, many of which have been in the entertainment sector. Live Nation closed almost 16%, Cinemark 12% and AMC Entertainment 5%.

Among other major players, Comcast was up 6%, AT&T 5%, and giant broadcaster Nextstar nearly 8%.