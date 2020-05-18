ViacomCBS Networks Int. Introducing the Remote Series for Global Pride Month – Up News Info

ViacomCBS Networks International Youth & Entertainment Group said Monday it will launch a handful of series and specials on BET, Comedy Central and MTV International in June for Global Pride Month, when each network will also change its rainbow-colored logo.

The series include remotely produced series from MTV International, Served! with Jade Thirlwall, starring Little Mix superstar "world-class drag queens and additional celebrity guests" in an interview format "food meets celeb". International Central Comedy is bringing back their drag queen-hosted online chat program Dragon Tias for a second season BET International will air BET Breaks: Special Pride in the air and online and BET Pride Launch Sessions through their digital platforms.

Served! with Jade Thirlwall and Aunties Dragony: The Podcast It is the latest in a series of remotely produced series for MTV and Comedy Central International.

"With so many things in the world, it is important to bring positivity to screens everywhere, and that means celebrating Pride in a vibrant but remote way," says Kerry Taylor, Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS Networks International Youth & Entertainment Brands. "We hope that these series and specials will add a little fun and sparkle to our viewers' days as we all celebrate World Pride month from our homes."

MTV International: In each 6 x 11 minute episode of Served! with Jade ThirlwallLittle Mix's Jade Thirlwall and a drag superstar virtually compete to cook the best themed dinner out of a mysterious ingredient package. Self-filmed by Jade and famous queens like Alyssa Edwards, Courtney Act, The Vivienne, and more, they start their party by making cocktail creations as they cook together during a video gossip session. Jade's mother judges that the contest winner and famous guests, including the Spice Girls Mel C, also make "dial-in" appearances along the way.

The remote production will debut online first, on May 28 before Global Pride, and will air weekly through MTV International's digital platforms, including YouTube and Facebook. The series will be adapted into linear episodes with exclusive additional content and will air weekly on MTV's international channels beginning June 29.

Internationally, MTV will launch a new generation change for MTV 3 things in isolation Proudly digital episode featuring an LGBTQ + youth activist discussing how people around the world can support the LGBTQ + community from home. In the UK, pop-up channel MTV PRIDE returns for the sixth year and will launch Kim Petras Woo-Ah! Top 20, a new Pride countdown special organized by the pop singer-songwriter and airing Pride-themed marathons including Adam Lambert's Ferocious Pride Hymns, Pop party mixtape years and years, RuPaul lip sync extravaganza and Alaska hymns. MTV Latin America is also airing LGBTQ + music blocks and themed programming, and Comedy Central Latin America is highlighting LGBTQ + comedians and specials.

International Central Comedyl: Aunts Dragony, a The 9 x 8 minute digital short-form series will launch on Comedy Central International's YouTube channels beginning in late June and will feature guests such as Mutya Buena, AJ Odudu, The Cheeky Girls, Jack Rooke, Stephen Bailey, and KG. The Comedian.

BET International: BET International wil air BET Breaks: Special prideinterstitial announcements to be broadcast on air and on social media, focusing on Pride issues to empower LGBTQ + communities globally, and BET Pride Launch Sessions with BET Breaks presenters who will interview influential members of the LGBTQ + community in a digital-only format. BET International will also launch 12 days of pride, A digital campaign highlighting black creatives who focus on issues ranging from identity, activism, and family.