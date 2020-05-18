ViacomCBS mainly promotes Nickelodeon and BET at Remote Upfronts event with 3 nightly hosts – Up News Info

Nickelodeon and BET both got places of choice as ViacomCBS held its first remote upfronts event today with the usual series of internal taunts by Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and James Corden.

The children's network and the African-American-focused network garnered independent presentations at the event, which aired to advertisers and featured a wealth of company talent, including an Imagine-esque song, though there was little attention in the layoff networks like Comedy Central.

The company promoted Nickelodeon shows like Are you afraid of the dark? who will return for a second season, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan, The Crystal Maze and Danger Force, although he also highlighted upcoming titles such as Sponge Bob Square Pants cleave Kamp Koral, the great Baby Shark show, a Star Trek animated series, drama Imagine Kids + Family The astronauts and the return of The rugrats.

On the BET side, President Scott Mills thanked people like Tyler Perry, Lena Waithe and Jesse Collins, who produce shows like Bruh, Ruthless, Twenty, Boomerang and American soul "There simply is not a company that is as committed to the African American community as BET," he said.

Waithe added that he loved the network. "I have always loved BET and not just because I am a black person, but because they have been with black people for the past 40 years and with me for the past year."

Apart from the appearance of The daily show Trevor Noah, there was little Comedy Central presence, which has been destroyed by recent layoffs, including the departure of Sarah Babineau, director of Comedy Central Content & Creative Enterprises. Similarly, aside from the presence of some of the network's stars, such as Snooki and Heidi & Spencer, there was little mention of MTV, while the Paramount Network was limited to video clips of Coyote star Michael Chiklis and From Yellowstone Kevin Costner looking towards the "brightest days".

The theme of the digital event was "Just Stronger" with characters like Colbert, in animated form, talking to Dog patrol Chase, Tony Romo and Jim Nantz speaking with Corden (who was not interested in the Romo Conference Calleoke format), JoJo Siwa speaking with Young Sheldon & # 39;s Iain Armitage, LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell speaking with Keegan-Michael Key and the head of advertising sales being “interviewed” by 60 minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker

There was also a somewhat cheesy version of The Turtles & # 39; Happy together with characters like Hilary Duff from Younger, Bob Saget, Norman Lear, Rita Morena, Diddy and Tiffany Haddish.

Towards the end of the 30-minute presentation, Colbert, Noah, and Corden stepped into their typical upfronts fee, gently taunting their own networks.

"If you just sit in on a three-hour timeshare presentation, you can pick up your free theme park tickets," joked Colbert, host of The Late Show, who also highlighted the leadership of Bob Bakish and George Cheeks. By the way, if your Cheeks look Bakish, see a doctor right away, that's one of the symptoms. "

He added: "I have learned a lot about Viacom today. There is a network called CMT and one called CMT Music. So Country Music Television Music, if you want to advertise there, just spend some money, cash."

Noah joked that he was quarantined inside the Comedy Central offices. "I'll be honest, sharing a bath with the Crank Yankers is not as fun as I thought. Among all these brands, capabilities and a wide variety of talents, we are in a place to better serve our partners. With (them) we are simply stronger, they should not be confused with the motto of the Trump administration: simple. "

The Late Late Show Presenter James Corden closed the show. "Tomorrow, we will do all this again, watching some of the shows that will come to CBS. I, for my part, am very excited, let's be honest, it has been months since any of us has had plans two days in a row," he joked. “As we sit here, miles away, having unique experiences across the United States, there is one thing that unites us every time, that little box in the corner of the living room. That and the fact that we have all gained around 15 pounds. That television is what gives us the collective experience that we have so much missed. ”