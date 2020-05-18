ViacomCBS Chief Advertising Officer Jo Ann Ross Discusses Company's Initial 'Consumable' Approach, Prospects for 2020 Spending, Super Bowl LV – Up News Info

The initial season of TV 2020 was already going to be different for ViacomCBS, given that the company has recently merged. Then came COVID-19.

"The only time we were together was last December when we rang the bell" on the stock exchange, Jo Ann Ross, head of advertising sales, told Ann Dead Ross. As soon as the pandemic began forcing the cancellation of events in March and April, Ross said: "We quickly gathered the troops together and said," Okay, we still have to hang a flag on the ground. "

The result is a two-day set of online presentations, which will be available on demand on Monday and Tuesday. The digital offerings are a "consumable", "snack" version of Viacom customer dinners hosted by CEO Bob Bakish and the CBS quirk at Carnegie Hall, Ross said. While some media rivals have completely abandoned the initial ritual, that option was never seriously considered. "We wanted to put together a virtual presentation that was fun and had content, that was entertaining," Ross said. Media buyers "will bow and laugh. They will know that it is ironic, that it is fun. And we're going to get them in and out "instead of requiring hours of time crisscrossing Manhattan.

Related story National CineMedia boss Tom Lesinski watches the movie "Rebirth" before the end of the year, with television caught in "Rerun Mode"

About 80% of CBS's broadcast schedule has been kept intact despite production shutdown. The sport has been an imminent concern, as the NFL maintains that it plans to start its fall season on September 10 as scheduled. CBS is not only a regular-season broadcaster, but in February 2021 it has Super Bowl LV.

While there are many "hypothetical scenarios" being discussed on a daily basis when it comes to sports, Ross said, "We are planning to go ahead with the Super Bowl as planned," and the NFL will be a key part of the starting line. If the season is delayed or even canceled by COVID-19, "there are contingencies in place," he added, and declined to offer details. In March, CBS and WarnerMedia endorsed the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, offering ad buyers a combination of rebates, manufacturing products, and transfers.

%MINIFYHTML67daa830610ed2080bef03588a0d03e617%

Wall Street analysts and ad industry watchers expect a significant decline in ad revenue until at least the end of 2020. "This year's starting market is completely disrupted," wrote Tim Nollen of Macquarie in a recent report. "Instead of an initial week of introductions followed by negotiations to pre-sell up to 80% of the TV year from September, this year's TV ad market will be more of a series of deals that will progress over several months and probably not the usual volumes are getting closer. "

MoffettNathanson's Michael Nathanson told customers in a recent conference call that he had always waited for the next recession to "flatten television spending." In particular for cable networks, he said: "What worries me about moving forward is, if you are not an essential content vertical … the price stick you have used to keep this business in check will weaken. … Ultimately Instance, cable networks that do not have endemic advertising support and are not live are at the highest risk of falling. That will also be true of the broadcast, in certain parts of the broadcast day where there is insufficient scope to warrant a premium. " .

Based on data from Nielsen and various media and digital companies, MoffettNathanson estimates that television this year will drop below 30% of all US advertising dollars spent for the first time since the medium was born. Digital spending, which first eclipsed television in 2016, is likely to exceed 60% of the total.

Ross said flexibility has been the key. Many stakeholders in the nearly $ 70 billion television ad business expect it to move into a calendar year structure, given the evolution of the auto industry (traditionally the initial driver), as well as the anachronistic notion of new programming that only exists from September to May. Ross said the networks have always tried to accommodate shoppers, even offering them initial offers per calendar year.

"We will work with our clients the way they need us to work with them," he said. That concept will be especially true in 2020, a year of dramatic turmoil for supply chains and business practices in almost every sector. "It's difficult to make a prediction when you don't have any product on the shelf, or when you have a product but you can't get it on the shelf," he added. "It will be a different rhythm, a different cadence in the short term, and it may change in the long term. … I don't think there is a simple answer."