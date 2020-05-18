US restriction on chipmakers hits Huawei critically

HONG KONG – The latest U.S. sanctions against Huawei threaten to devastate China's first global technology competitor, intensifying a dispute with Beijing that could affect technology industries worldwide.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. is one of the largest manufacturers of smartphones and network equipment, but that $ 123 billion-a-year business is in jeopardy after Washington announced restrictions on the use of American technology by foreign companies that manufacture their processor chips.

The conflict is politically explosive because Huawei is more than China's most successful private company. It is a national champion among industries that the ruling Communist Party is promoting in hopes of transforming China into a global competitor in profitable technologies.

"The United States wants to kill Huawei," the official China Daily newspaper said on Sunday.

On Monday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry warned it will protect "the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," but did not elaborate on possible retaliation. Beijing has in the past threatened to issue a "list of unreliable entities,quot; that could restrict the operations of US companies in China.

The friction over Huawei adds to a broader deterioration in relations between the United States and China.

The two sides have declared a truce in a trade war, but discussions about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic that is rocking the global economy have raised concerns that the deal could crumble.

Huawei is at the center of the conflict between the United States and China over Beijing's technological ambitions, which Washington is concerned may erode American industrial leadership.

Huawei has few alternatives if Washington refuses to allow its suppliers to use American technology. The company has developed some of its own chips, but even the largest non-US manufacturers like the Taiwanese giant TSMC need US production components or equipment.

"All the electronic systems Huawei produces could be adversely affected," Jim Handy, a semiconductor analyst at Objective Analysis, said in an email. "Most of the China-based alternatives have not yet been established."

Huawei has yet to respond to questions about the impact of the latest sanctions.

The Trump administration says Huawei is a security risk, which the company denies, and is trying to persuade European allies and others to avoid its technology for next-generation telecommunications networks.

Chinese officials accuse Washington of raising false security concerns to harm a rising competitor to US tech companies.

The potential impact extends far beyond Huawei. The company spends tens of billions of dollars a year on US components and technology. USA And other suppliers, purchases that could be affected if the exit of smartphones and other products is blocked.

U.S. suppliers have already complained to Washington that restrictions imposed last May on Huawei's access to U.S. components and other technologies will cost them billions of dollars in lost potential sales.

The restrictions announced Friday are the third round of sanctions aimed at cutting Huawei's access to American technology and markets.

The company's U.S. market evaporated after a 2012 congressional panel labeled the security risks of Huawei and its Chinese competitor ZTE Corp. and told phone operators to avoid them.

Last year's sanctions require American companies to obtain government permission to sell chips and other technologies to Huawei. The company may continue to use Google's Android operating system on its smartphones, but has lost the ability to pre-install music, maps, and other Google services that customers expect on phones.

Huawei has released its own smartphone operating system and is paying developers to create applications that run on it. But the company says sales have suffered.

Despite that, Huawei reported a 2019 profit of 62.7 billion yuan ($ 8.8 billion) and said total sales increased 19% from a year earlier.

The sanctions highlight Huawei's dependence on technology providers despite having one of the world's largest corporate R,amp;D budgets.

Huawei has its own semiconductor unit, HiSilicon, but it needs manufacturers like TSMC to make the most advanced chips.

Beijing has spent the past two decades and billions of dollars to create a Chinese semiconductor industry. But its largest producer, SMIC, can only make chips that are two generations behind TSMC.

"Huawei had already started shifting some of the production from TSMC to SMIC, although SMIC still cannot produce Huawei's latest Kirin 980 chipset," said Neil Thomas, a research associate at the US think tank Paulson Institute. "But SMIC can probably manufacture Huawei chipsets from previous generations."

Then-President Eric Xu warned in March that increased US pressure on Huawei could lead to Chinese retaliation that could affect its global industry.

Beijing will not "just wait and see Huawei be killed," Xu said. "The impact on the global industry would be surprising."