US Army USA Will Expand JLTV Aerial Launch Capabilities – Upnews Info

The US Army USA It has plans to expand the aerial launch capabilities of its new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, or JLTVs.

The current capacity of the C-17 aircraft allows the delivery of up to eight HMMWVs in a single aircraft, but due to the JLTV's larger size and weight, it is currently limited to two vehicles per C-17 using the conventional low-speed system (LVADS). comprising a parachute launch removed from the air launch rail / lock system using a standard 24 foot V-type air launch platform.

The Army is seeking contractors to develop a new aerial launch system to allow the delivery of up to four JLTVs in a single aircraft, according to a recently released request for information.

The Combat Capabilities Command Development Command Center (CCDC SC) is executing a three-year project funded by the United States Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) to develop increased capacity of the JLTV C Gravity Launch System -17 (GADS) that will allow the launch of four JLTVs by C-17 transport aircraft.

Two different approaches are being considered to achieve the increased capacity of the JLTV C-17 GADS.

The first approach implies an increase in the current DRAS

Ability to allow the largest and heaviest JLTV to be gravity-launched using side-by-side logistics rails.

The second approach involves using the conventional aerial launch rail system to gravity launch the JLTV on a platform that is shorter than the 24 foot Type V platform used for current JLTV LVADS, allowing more JLTVs to be launched by C-17 aircraft.