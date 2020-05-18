US Army USA Will Expand JLTV Aerial Launch Capabilities – Upnews Info

U.S. Army to expand JLTV airdrop capabilities

The US Army USA It has plans to expand the aerial launch capabilities of its new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, or JLTVs.

The current capacity of the C-17 aircraft allows the delivery of up to eight HMMWVs in a single aircraft, but due to the JLTV's larger size and weight, it is currently limited to two vehicles per C-17 using the conventional low-speed system (LVADS). comprising a parachute launch removed from the air launch rail / lock system using a standard 24 foot V-type air launch platform.

The Army is seeking contractors to develop a new aerial launch system to allow the delivery of up to four JLTVs in a single aircraft, according to a recently released request for information.

The Combat Capabilities Command Development Command Center (CCDC SC) is executing a three-year project funded by the United States Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) to develop increased capacity of the JLTV C Gravity Launch System -17 (GADS) that will allow the launch of four JLTVs by C-17 transport aircraft.

Two different approaches are being considered to achieve the increased capacity of the JLTV C-17 GADS.

The first approach implies an increase in the current DRAS
Ability to allow the largest and heaviest JLTV to be gravity-launched using side-by-side logistics rails.

The second approach involves using the conventional aerial launch rail system to gravity launch the JLTV on a platform that is shorter than the 24 foot Type V platform used for current JLTV LVADS, allowing more JLTVs to be launched by C-17 aircraft.

Photo by Jim Finney.

