Up News Info coronavirus update for Monday, May 18

During the pandemic, Up News Info has done everything possible to keep you up to date with the most important news. But there are definitely gaps in our coverage: small updates to the stories we have covered, or news we have decided was not worth the time to report deeply. Focusing on the latest news also limits our opportunity to provide a broader perspective. To compensate for this, we will try to make a series of updates on Mondays to help you stay informed. You can read the full Up News Info coronavirus FAQs or explore our full coronavirus coverage.

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



Current counts: 4.8 million confirmed cases worldwide (1.3 million more than last week); 1.5 million of those in the United States (350,000 more than last week). Three hundred and twenty thousand deaths attributed to COVID-19 (70,000 more than last week); 90,000 deaths in the United States (30,000 more than last week).

Updates:

More than a month has passed since President Donald Trump announced that he was halting funding for the World Health Organization, a group that has played a leading role in coordinating the international response to the pandemic. Trump's claim was that he helped China cover up the initial spread of SARS-CoV-2, but over the weekend reports began to circulate that the administration was considering restoring some funds to the organization. The restored funds would represent a small fraction of the previous US budget. And the details are still being negotiated.

Last month, we also analyzed a study draft that suggested that SARS-CoV-2 had generated a tremendous number of asymptomatic infections. Unfortunately, that suggestion was based on highly questionable methodology and statistics and received severe criticism from the research community. Last week, BuzzFeed obtained an internal complaint from Stanford alleging both the research misstatements by the people conducting the study and a possible conflict of interest related to the source of funding for the job.

%MINIFYHTMLda3c7b87b1ca54e7987aa24a4d7709e015%

Research news:

Early in the spread of the pandemic in the United States, there were reports of a single choir practice in which a single infected individual transmitted the virus to many of his fellow singers. Now, the CDC has examined the details of that event, and they are impressive. Of the other 60 people present, 52 appeared to develop SARS-CoV-2 infections (32 of those confirmed by tests). The CDC concludes that while "superamator,quot; events like this are rare, they provide yet another reason why social distancing is critical.

The global pharmaceutical and biotech industries are rushing the development of so many potential vaccines that it is difficult to keep track of all the efforts being made in trials. But there was good news announced this morning by a company called Moderna, which is trying to develop a vaccine that uses RNA to induce a person's own cells to produce proteins normally produced by the virus. In a small safety trial of 15 people, the vaccine produced an antibody response in each participant (although low doses required a boost). Many of the examinees appear to have antibodies that bind to the virus in a way that prevents it from infecting new cells.

The company expects to start a Phase 3 trial, with many more participants, in July.

And earlier today, an article came out that suggests we might have a role in the changes that are appearing in the coronavirus genome as it continues to spread throughout the world population. Our cells have enzymes that chemically modify RNA bases, in part to defend against viruses like this. And these "RNA editing,quot; enzymes seem to be making changes to the genome itself. The consequences of these changes are not yet clear.

Politics

Georgia is one of the states that strives most to limit social distancing measures that most other states have used to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Unfortunately, some problems have arisen in the data that the Peach State was using to justify its decision. It turns out that the state Department of Public Health had arranged the graph of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections in descending order, and not on the actual date the data originated. The latter is essential to track trends in infection. According to the article, this is the latest in a series of comically inept data submission options by the department.

%MINIFYHTMLda3c7b87b1ca54e7987aa24a4d7709e016%

But it is not only in the United States where the politically powerful are acting a little indifferent to the evidence. Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has been promoting an herbal remedy called Covid-Organics. There is absolutely no evidence that it works and there is no plausible mechanism for it to work, but Rajoelina is quoted as saying, "It works really well." He also hinted that much of the skepticism is due to its origin in Africa. Meanwhile, reports of uncontrolled outbreaks are emerging in some areas of Africa.