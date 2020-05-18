Up News Info 11 presents CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth; New platform aimed at informing northern Texans 24 hours a day – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

It has been an exciting day for us at Up News Info 11 News as we launch our latest platform to serve all northern Texans with the latest news, weather and sports, 24 hours a day.

Starting Monday, we bring you CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth.

The new platform will not replace any of the news programming you are used to seeing on the air, but will offer a mobile platform for all those who prefer to consume the news through live broadcasts on demand.

CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth executive producer Cole Henson explains that it is a local 24-hour news channel that will be streamed live on the Up News Info news app and cbsdfw.com.

%MINIFYHTML96c008d41684f82b3d30a149b75d6c4f15%

"You can get it on Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, on your phone, and it will be local news where you want it, when you want it," Henson said.

CBSN will also have extended coverage on stories and live events.

“We know that the demand for local news is on the rise, and people consume it differently. So this is just another platform to serve DFW viewers, ”said Up News Info 11 Vice President and News Director Laurie Passman.

CBSN will also become your source for breaking news among our traditionally scheduled daily newscasts.

The launch was delayed a little due to COVID-19, but clearly the pandemic did not stop our commitment to you.

"It is an opportunity to show all of that … it is an extension of our broadcast, it is another platform and we can get more information," Passman said.

%MINIFYHTML96c008d41684f82b3d30a149b75d6c4f16%

CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth is now officially operational, so be sure to visit us here.