'Umbrella Academy' sets season 2 release date – Up News Info

The White Violin, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Seance and The Boy will return for the second season of The Umbrella Academy. Netflix made the announcement Monday morning via video indicating that the group of ragged heroes will return to the streaming giant on July 31.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The umbrella academy It will have Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min reprising their roles from the titular group of improbable heroes. Ritu Arya, Marin Ireland, and Yusuf Gatewood have joined the 10-episode sophomore season.

Steve Blackman will return to the position of showrunner, who signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in February. He will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá are executive co-producers.The umbrella academy It is produced by UCP (Universal Content Productions) for Netflix.

The first season of The umbrella academy it dropped on February 15, 2019 and was ranked third on the 2019 Netflix Most Popular Series Releases list. It was one of only three series to crack the overall Netflix Top 10 list of its most popular releases on 2019.

In The umbrella academyOn the same day in 1989, 43 babies are inexplicably born to random, disconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. In the first season, we saw the six surviving members reunite when they learned of their father's passing. Together, they worked to solve the mystery surrounding his death, but the separated family began to fall apart due to their divergent personalities, abilities, and a global apocalypse.

Check out the date announcement below.