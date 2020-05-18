UK Film and Television Charity Launches Online Mental Health Resource – Up News Info

The UK film and television charity has accelerated its plan to offer mental health support to industry workers with the launch of an online community dedicated to those seeking help during the COVID-19 crisis.

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK, and the charity hopes the digital tool will provide a safe space for industry professionals, allowing them to express their thoughts and concerns openly and anonymously.

The online community resource, accessible through the charity's website, has been developed by Big White Wall and is free to everyone who works behind the scenes in film and television.

In addition to individual chats, the community also offers guided self-help courses on managing a variety of mental health difficulties, including depression, stress, panic, and pain, as well as training in problem solving and assertiveness.

The organization's mental health action plan, known as the "Full Picture Program," was launched in February after a survey found that 87% of the country's workforce said they had experienced a mental health problem. .

Since the coronavirus blockade and the closure of virtually all production in the country, many in the industry are experiencing difficult and worrying times. The organization's 24-hour support line received more than 1,000 calls in April, four times the pre-COVID average number.

"Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity to reflect on the mental well-being of a brilliant, successful and creative community that has to face the most difficult challenges imaginable," said Alex Pumfrey, CEO of The Film and Television Charity .

"The online community we are launching today gives everyone in the cinema, television and cinema the opportunity to speak openly and anonymously, giving and receiving advice, comfort and support. Along with online courses on how to deal with With mental health issues, the online community will provide a much-needed resource for those who feel left out and isolated, and cannot turn to company structures for help.

"As the industry now determines how best to return to work, it is vital that we put physical and mental wellness considerations at the forefront and center of our recovery plans. We need to consider the mental pressures and anxiety that thousands of people in the workforce are experiencing and be aware of the fact that many will also have unsolved financial problems. The film and television charity will continue to highlight the importance of mental well-being in our industry and will do its best to support people through and out of the current crisis. "