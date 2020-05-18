Uber: Uber resumes normal transportation services in 31 Indian cities – Latest news

Uber India said on Monday that it has resumed normal transportation services in 31 cities after the new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines went into effect with further relaxation.

The company said passengers will be constantly notified with more information and the status of specific cities through its application.

Among the cities when Uber has resumed operations are Gurugram, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Udaipur, Vapi, and Visakhapatnam.

"If you are in any of the following cities, open the Uber app to choose from the products available in your area," Uber said in a statement.

No more than two passengers, other than the driver, would be allowed, and no one should be seated next to the driver.

Uber also announced a range of COVID-19 specific features and security policies.

Announcements include an interactive online checklist for users and drivers, a mandatory mask policy for drivers and drivers, pre-trip mask verification self-portraits for drivers, and an updated post-trip feedback mechanism and a cancellation.

"These new features and policies have been implemented worldwide, and we will continue to improve and revise them as necessary to ensure a safer product experience for everyone," said Sachin Kansal, senior global director of product management at Uber.

Uber Essential is currently available to riders in Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, and Nashik.

