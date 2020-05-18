Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as pandemic reduces travel demand

NY Uber cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second big wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus reduced demand for travel.

The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll earlier this month.

Uber will refocus on its core business, moving people and delivering food and groceries, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a note to employees Monday.

The passenger transport giant will close or consolidate 45 offices worldwide, and almost all departments will be affected by the layoffs. The company is closing its business to develop products and services for its platform and a unit that works in artificial intelligence. It will also look for strategic alternatives for its job recruiting app, Uber Works, Khosrowshahi said.

"This is a decision that I struggled with," said Khosrowshahi. "Our balance is solid, Eats is fine, Rides is looking a little better, maybe we can wait for this damn virus to come out … I wanted there to be a different answer … but there just wasn't good news to hear."

Uber's travel business, the company's main profit generator, fell 80% in April compared to the same month last year.

"Ultimately, I realized that waiting for the world to return to normal within any predictable time frame, so that we could pick up where we left off on our way to profitability, was not a viable option," he said.

Uber lost $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter when the coronavirus pandemic decimated its investments abroad. Businesses that depend on the shared economy have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as people stay indoors and avoid shared services to reduce the spread of the virus.

%MINIFYHTML860d8aea2949b80070f9fdbaf0594d6b15%

Lyft, Uber's main rival in the United States, laid off 982 people last month, or 17% of its workforce due to falling demand. Careem, the Uber subsidiary in the Middle East, reduced its workforce by 31%.

Uber estimates that it will incur $ 175 million to $ 220 million in restructuring-related charges, including severance, other benefits and office closing costs, according to a federal document. Combined with previous layoffs, the changes are designed to save $ 1 billion annually.

Uber drivers are considered freelance or contract workers, not full-fledged employees, so despite the sharp drop in their earnings from the erased lawsuit, they are not eligible for compensation or company benefits. California recently challenged this, suing Uber and Lyft and alleging that they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the new state labor law. The lawsuit seeks restitution of unpaid wages owed to drivers, among other things.

A silver lining to the pandemic is that Uber & # 39; s Eats business has become more important to people staying at home and restaurants, and delivery is here to stay, Khosrowshahi said.

"We no longer need to look away for the next big growth opportunity: we are sitting right on top of each other," said Khosrowshahi.

He cautioned, however, that growth at Eats is nowhere near covering expenses.

"I think the moves we are making will drive Eats to profitability, just like we did with Rides, but it will not happen overnight," said Khosrowshahi.

___

Follow @cbussewitz on Twitter.