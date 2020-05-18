Tyler Cameron says Hannah Brown is learning and growing amid backlash

Tyler Cameron he's staying Hannah Brown.

After the former Bachelorette was criticized for saying the N word during an Instagram Stories video, the runner-up turned to social media to urge his followers to "get her,quot; out of this. "

"Right now, you have a chance to bury someone or lift them up. We need to get HB out of this," Cameron wrote via social media Sunday. "He is learning and growing like each of us. Love eliminates hatred. Hate only generates more hatred. Let us learn and rise with love."

Earlier in the day, Cameron re-shared a video posted by the former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and said the season 13 star "hit the nail on the head."

"Everyone needs to see the comments," he wrote. "We have a long way to go on this topic and a lot to learn. If you are on the defensive, you are part of the problem."