Tyler Cameron says Hannah Brown is learning and growing amid backlash

After the former Bachelorette was criticized for saying the N word during an Instagram Stories video, the runner-up turned to social media to urge his followers to "get her,quot; out of this. "
"Right now, you have a chance to bury someone or lift them up. We need to get HB out of this," Cameron wrote via social media Sunday. "He is learning and growing like each of us. Love eliminates hatred. Hate only generates more hatred. Let us learn and rise with love."
Earlier in the day, Cameron re-shared a video posted by the former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and said the season 13 star "hit the nail on the head."
"Everyone needs to see the comments," he wrote. "We have a long way to go on this topic and a lot to learn. If you are on the defensive, you are part of the problem."
She then posted screenshots of some of the comments she received after re-sharing Lindsay's video.
"It is not about dragging HB. It is about using your platform for reasons like this. So that we can educate those who don't understand it," he wrote. "This is bigger than HB. This is a social problem."
One of the screenshots featured a comment from a follower who wrote "Hannah sang the words of a song,quot; and "did nothing wrong."
"If you want to blame someone, blame the rap artist," wrote the commentator. "She is not a racist and Rachel should take care of her own business."
Cameron then issued a response.
"Those who say it is part of the song and can sing it are so out of touch," he wrote. "HB is not racist. I know. But blaming the rap artist is not the answer. Educate yourself and listen to what Rachel has to say about the word bitch and I hope she starts clicking for you."
On Saturday, Brown recited the words to DaBabyThe "Rockstar,quot; song, including the word N. While Brown initially insisted that he didn't think he had said the word, he later issued an apology on Instagram.
"I owe you an important apology," he wrote in a statement. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I see the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that in public or in private this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
Lindsay claimed that she approached Brown directly.
"I thought, you know what, let me speak directly to the person and let him know how I feel," he said. "You know, this is not an opportunity to call someone, it is not necessarily an opportunity to drag someone, it is an opportunity to educate them, to talk to them about how you personally got upset about it. So that's exactly what I did, never with the intention to come and do an Instagram Live, never with the intention of calling someone. I thought: 'Let me challenge this person to use their platform because last night it was used in a different way, so let me challenge you to use it a better way. Maybe it was a mistake, maybe they didn't realize the intention behind this. So let me give you a chance to use your platform now to correct that mistake. "
Lindsay then said she was "personally hurt and offended,quot; that she "gave someone the opportunity to do that and it was not done."
"Now I understand that an apology was made, but when I know what could have been done, when I know what I challenged someone to do, they refused to do it or did not do it," he said.
Lindsay and Cameron were not the only members of the Bachelor Nation to issue a response. Bekah Martinez, Nick Viall and several of the stars of the franchise also did so.
