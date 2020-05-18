Tyler Cameron defends Hannah Brown after "N-Word,quot; backlash

After Hannah Brown got into the water chanting the N word on Instagram Live, Tyler Cameron went to her own platform to defend her. He even encouraged his followers to go and "pick her up,quot; even after Rachel Lindsey apologized!

As you may know, Hannah already apologized, but the other Bachelorette was not happy that she had not done so on camera and instead issued a written statement.

On the other hand, Tyler thinks Hannah is "learning and growing," so people should leave her a little loose.

He shared Rachel's video on IG Stories first, before proceeding to support Hannah.

Rachel admitted that she was very offended. Hannah had not followed his advice and appropriately apologized by video, stressing that non-black people should never use that word.

Of course, Tyler fully agrees when he mentioned.

Rachel hit the nail on the head. Everyone needs to see the comments. We have a long way to go on this subject and much to learn. If you are on the defensive, you are part of the problem, "he wrote.

He also mentioned that he has been receiving some hatred for agreeing with Rachel and allegedly going against Hannah.

Tyler addressed these comments, saying: ‘It's not about dragging HB. It is about using their platform for reasons like this. Then we can educate those who don't understand it. This is bigger than HB, this is a social problem. "

Finally, he concluded his post by standing up for Hannah and encouraging people to lift her up instead of sending her so much hatred and negativity: way. Right now you have a chance to bury someone or lift them up. We need to get HB out of this. She is learning and growing like each of us. Love sets hate free. Hate only makes more hate. Let us learn and lift one another with love. "



