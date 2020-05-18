Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell celebrate Carly's 11th birthday

It is a special day for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra"It is the day her first child was born."

Eleven years ago, on Monday, the couple of 16 and Pregnant and Teen mom og fame had their first child together, Carly. As fans will remember, the two put her up for adoption when they were teenagers at the time, but have kept in touch with her and her adoptive parents.

Now, on their 11th birthday, the famous birth mother and father have paid a touching tribute to the girl who first made them parents.

"11 years ago, I saw you take your first breath. 11 years ago, I held you and your birth mother in my arms while we both looked at your angelic face, not wanting to let you go. 11 years ago you entered the world and changed so many lives to better, "wrote Baltierra on Instagram. "Happy birthday Carly, you are loved forever by so many!"

"On May 18, 2009 at 10:39 am you took your first breath and changed me in many different ways," Lowell recalled in a social media post. "Today is your 11th birthday … happy birthday my sweet Carly … I love you as big as heaven."

With more than a decade since her pregnancy story was shared with the world, Lowell reflected on her and Baltierra all those years ago with a flashback of them together holding Carly.