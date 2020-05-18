Home Entertainment Twitter reacts to fat Joe saying that Ashanti Irv Gotti wanted J.Lo...

Twitter reacts to fat Joe saying that Ashanti Irv Gotti wanted J.Lo in the hit song & # 39; What & # 39; s Luv & # 39;

One of Ashanti's biggest hits was the single "What's Luv?" with Fat Joe and Ja Rule, but during a recent interview, Fat Joe revealed that Irv Gotti really wanted J.Lo on the track "for the Latinos."

"Irv and Ja had called me, and they woke me up [like] at 3 in the morning, and they said to me: 'Hey, come down, we made you a song'. I go to the studio and it was like 4 in the in the morning. They played & # 39; s & # 39; s Luv? & # 39; and you on that. And they told me: & # 39; Me, this is for you and J. Lo. We want Latinos to participate in this "

