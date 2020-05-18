Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images
Twilight fans are mourning the death of Gregory Tyree Boyce.
Las Vegas Office of Medical Examiners confirms E! News that Gregory, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju They were declared dead on May 13. The cause of death of the two individuals is still pending.
A source tells E! News that both Natalie and Gregory were found deceased in their Las Vegas condo on Wednesday, May 13. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still in the house. He was worried that Greg was going to be in Los Angeles. His cousin left to check and find them, "reveals the source.
The source says that before his death, Gregory was "really focused and running a lot of business." And although he had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the source reveals that Gregory "would travel to Los Angeles to do acting work and see his daughter."
Gregory is best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the famous Twilight movies.
In December, she celebrated her thirtieth birthday, which she celebrated with an Instagram post that reflects her life. He wrote: "At one point I did not think I would be 30 years old. Over the years, like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days that I only reflect on the greats! What time to be alive! Happy Dirty 30! Let's do the rest of these years to the best of our ability! "
As for his girlfriend Natalie, the insider information they had been dating "a little over a year." She was 27 years old.
In a statement shared with GoFundMe, her family described her as a "daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and loving friend." They continued, "Natalie had so much life to live (and) we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her only baby Egypt, her father, two brothers and a sister, and a large number of family and friends who love her very much. "
Gregory is survived by his 10-year-old daughter. Alaya.
– Holly Passalaqua's Report
