Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

Twilight fans are mourning the death of Gregory Tyree Boyce.

Las Vegas Office of Medical Examiners confirms E! News that Gregory, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju They were declared dead on May 13. The cause of death of the two individuals is still pending.

A source tells E! News that both Natalie and Gregory were found deceased in their Las Vegas condo on Wednesday, May 13. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still in the house. He was worried that Greg was going to be in Los Angeles. His cousin left to check and find them, "reveals the source.

The source says that before his death, Gregory was "really focused and running a lot of business." And although he had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the source reveals that Gregory "would travel to Los Angeles to do acting work and see his daughter."