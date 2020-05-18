Turn your living room into a sand solarium

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Look: I'm not going to tell you should pour two tons of sand on your living room floor, install some UV lamps and call it a beach vacation, but I'm going to put it as an option and let you use your best judgment.

These women relax in the solarium of the Tolland Hotel, in Bournemouth, a British seaside town that I know is very gray and needs all the UV assistance I can get because I was finally pressured by my peers to observe The Durrells in Corfu, which follows a British family that is rescued by the sunniest climates in Greece. None of us is going to make it to the Aegean this year; Even the public pool seems ambitious right now. So, you know, there is a precedent for your creative solutions.

Nor is it the only image of that type. These people are baking in the "Branksome Solarium near Poole, Dorset, with its sanded floor and artificial sunlight containing beneficial ultraviolet rays, which can light up when natural sunlight fails," according to the description. There is a to mention of the place in Designing the sea; apparently, it was part of a large complex of bathing pavilions, one of several that "became the centers of radically new architecture facing the sea for a sun-based use of the beach and sea." Again: just an idea!