TSRPolitics: Angela Rye, Amanda Seales, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and More Tell VP Biden, #YouOweUs

Thanks to COVID-19, we are all communicating through Zoom and group chats, but imagine if your group chat became a visual article seen by millions for the Washington Post? That is a normal day in Angela Rye's life, CNN correspondent, Amanda Seales, presenter of "The Real,quot;, Sunny Hostin, co-host of "The View,quot;, Brittany N. Packnett Cunningham, MSNBC correspondent, Alice GarzaDirector of Black Futures Lab, LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, and Tiffany D. Cross, Political activist and author.

For information on #YouOweUs, we spoke to Angela Rye and Brittany Packnett Cunningham about how it started, Black Women and Black Vote in 2020.

TSR: It is no secret that black women have been supporting the Democratic Party since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. How did the #YouOweUs come together and why did you feel it was time?

Angela Rye: Man, I think the answer is simple: I have coronaviruses as if we were all quarantined. We meet to discuss the coronavirus policy. It was two months ago, … but there is a group of us that got together to have that conversationAnd this written piece is kind of a consequence of that. Since we were all talking about that on that panel, we've been in text messages.

TSR: So did you start with a group chat?

Angela Rye: Yes, and the idea behind this and the three concepts that we develop in this article around having a Vice President of a black woman, having a black woman in the Supreme Court and having a comprehensive black agenda are not things that we get from anywhere. part. There are things we talk about all the time, and I think if blacks are honest, to anyone with any kind of political interest, they're having the same conversation and probably too often the debate about it. So we wanted to make sure we were on the registry to empower our people within our reach.

Brittany Packnett Cunningham: meIn this, in this group chat, Angela reminded us of our collective responsibility … and all of us in our various positions have been demanding things from the candidates and the power structures throughout our work,

Throughout the primary process, before the primary process, and that doesn't stop simply because a candidate has been identified.

I think one of the most important parts of the conversation we've had is that Angela reminded us, in her loving way, to see how climate change activists have sued Joe Biden after the primaries ended, and that the women's groups have sued Joe Biden, youth groups have sued Joe Biden, progressives have sued Joe Biden. Blacks not only can make demands on Joe Biden, but we also have to make demands on Joe Biden. We are dying. Ahmad Aubrey needs us to sue Joe Biden. Breonna Taylor needs us to sue Joe Biden. That does not mean that we are not strategic. That doesn't mean we don't need to get Trump out of here yet, bBut what it means is that we recognize the power of our votes and we recognize the power of our platforms.

We have to respond to that and, as Angela said, we are at the beginning of this general election. There is a long way to go and anyone who has done some kind of negotiating work puts the responsibility where it belongs and the responsibility of the party, to make sure that they don't just take out the people who are already going to vote for them, but what do they do? Everything possible to get as many people out as they can to make sure they really get back in the White House in November?

TSR: How can #Roommates take their group chats and mobilize to collect what is owed to them before Election Day?

Brittany Packnett Cunningham: The answer is always to plan back and that black women do something and that is also from my experience as a former teacher. You are always trying to think about the problem you are trying to make and plan backwards from there, depending on what you are trying to affect, what is going to change that? Will it be an opinion piece? He's going to open the door for you. Will it be an action? Will it be a letter writing campaign? Is it going to be a phone tree? Will it be a panoramic zoom panel? What will affect the change you want to see? And who do you need to side with for that to happen? Start planning backwards from there … it's always ordinary people with extraordinary ideas that change the world.

I am so glad that we all come from people who never thought they were too young to accomplish what needed to be done for us to be free. There is no group chat that is not important. There is no group of friends that does not have the talent. There is no group of people without all the skills and power they need to do exactly what they want to do. They just have to start what they are with what they have and be creative to go after what they want to change.

Angela Rye: I have seen (Brittany) over and over again walk in integrity and say: I see you doing this job. You don't have the same platform as me … However, she will still share that space for those people. That's the one thing I would love to see our community do, not just around our electoral politics right now, but even our activism … What I hope our video does is create space for their minds and our community say: They all hit three, I got three more, They all hit three, I got 20 more.

TSR: Is there a plan to make #YouOweUs a bigger movement? How can roommates who identify as black women support this initiative beyond voting in November?

Angela Rye: We start the conversation and what would be sad is if we start the conversation and we don't allow the topic to evolve. He wanted to evolve towards victory for all of us. A collective victory for all of us is several collective victories … If you do not agree with everything we say. What do you not agree with? What is the path for black voters? What is the path to a more abundant life for blacks in this country? What is the way to take us further? So what is the way? And when is it okay for us to have a dialogue about what we need to really survive and prosper and weigh on it?

%MINIFYHTMLf3352a55936f1cdac87e236e15985f3b17%

If you're saying OK, we have the black agenda. Well, let's talk about it. Let's talk about it, right? And then let's build around the items. I think another thing that is important to me is that it is not just a campaign. It is not just a candidate. It is not just a hashtag. It is a paradigm shift that forces us to believe that we are worth more than we can demand of people who want something from us. There is never a negotiating table where you sit where someone presents their first offer and you have to accept it in any other circumstance; That should not be the case here. I hope that we are just beginning the dialogue so that we can begin to move towards real action.

TSR: Outside of the three points outlined for the vice president, what other issues, if any, should Black Women and America advocate now?

Brittany Packnett Cunningham: Well, one of the things, however, obviously, our community has focused for quite some time on the issue of police violence. Obviously, it affects us all, but yes, it also affects black women. My sister has already played Brianna Taylor. We launched the Zero Campaign in 2015, which is a political platform to end police violence in the United States … THere are many very specific political solutions that we know will greatly decrease the amount by which police officers take away our people …

I fully believe that none of this should happen without us and I don't believe in other people writing my destiny for me. The idea that someone else should write the policies for my life, I don't believe in that. We write the policies. They are right on the website. There is also, as Angela has already spoken, a comprehensive agenda for blacks in Black to the Future: from economic justice, issues of police violence, to mass incarceration, black health, and black health needs. They are all well and based on the largest census of black people in one hundred and fifty-five years. Not only ten black people entered a room and said: this is what we need. They literally surveyed blacks and said: What do they want for you? … those are just two of the places we can go and research the solutions we should be advocating for at the local, state and federal levels, and those are just a few of the things that may appear on the list.

Angela Rye: For me, leadership is not about meeting someone where they are and making them feel comfortable. It's about stretching them to believe what's possible. If there is an opportunity to involve roommates, you know, this is where things are now, but what could you do differently to change those things here now? Where are we now? Where do you fit in and make them believe it's possible? It is as if you have the ability to ask for what you want in every situation in your life. If there is something I want black people to know right now, if there is anything else it is that you are worthy and that you are worthy enough to make your request known. Full stop period. Whether it's the businesses you sponsor, whether it's the churches you attend, whether it's your brotherhood / fraternity … but, whatever, make your request known. If you don't like the way something is, you have the right to demand that it change, and that's it.

TSR: There are many conversations from multiple leaders, celebrities, and influencers encouraging people about whether and how they should use their vote. Do you have an idea about some of the conversations and people who express their opinion in space?

Angela Rye: I don't think it is responsible for us to tell people not to vote. That is certainly not my position. What I will say is very important from my point of view is that people understand the power of their votes and their political activism, period. I don't think we are serving our ancestors or future generations well by sitting at home or on the sidelines complaining about where politics happens to us because we had no impact on politics. I'm definitely not there all. I want people to understand is that if you don't commit someone, they commit on your behalf. If you have no weight with that elected official, be it at the local, state or federal level, someone will do it for you. If we are tired of being silenced, if we are tired of being treated as invisible, the least we can do for ourselves is to show ourselves in full force at every step. We have an obligation to do our best with everything that touches our lives. Period. We just do it and I am not of the opinion that we should participate as entering or entering into a hostage negotiation. What I do believe is that what you don't want to see is the consequence if you don't do what we are telling you to do. It is not because it is a hostage situation. It's because you should know better. How many times do you have to repeat the same thing?

Brittany Packnett Cunningham: If you see results from a little investment, wouldn't you tell yourself, let me go and invest a little more so I can get more results? Yes. All we are saying to the Democratic Party is that if you get this from a tiny investment, from a minimal investment, from a minimal investment, imagine what you can get from a massive investment. You already get a large chunk of the resulting black people. Imagine what participation you could get from blacks if you get more participation from blacks. If you can get more blacks out. If you can get young blacks to appear. If you get black people who have never voted in a lifetime to come forward. Isn't it the fault of the blacks that they never go out? If you have never shown interest in them. Right… We are never talking about holding the votes hostage. Never in my life will I tell someone not to vote. I spend too much time trying to get people to vote; Trying to make sure incarcerated people have the right to vote … We work very hard to try to get 1.4 million Floridians to regain their right to vote. I am literally working every day to try to make sure that people, especially in the coronavirus, have access to the right to vote and do not have to choose between their health and their vote. I'm never going to tell people not to vote. I think he is deeply irresponsible and intelligent.

Nothing about us should be decided without us. If our right to vote didn't matter, they wouldn't be trying to steal everything from us, would they?