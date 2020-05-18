Trump tagged Senator Collins while responding to a '60 minute' interview.

In response to a "60-minute,quot; interview with whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright, President Donald Trump tagged Maine Senator Susan Collins in one of a series of tweets on Sunday.

Trump's activity on social media after the Up News Info show was spurred by Bright's continued criticism of the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Bright, formerly head of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA), testified before a House of Representatives committee on May 14 about what he believes to have been an "inconsistent,quot; government strategy.

He reiterated this opinion for 60 minutes.

"I am frustrated by the lack of leadership," Bright told journalist Norah O & # 39; Donnell. “I am frustrated by the lack of urgency to start developing life-saving tools for Americans. I am frustrated by our inability to be heard as scientists. Those things frustrate me. "

"We do not yet have a national strategy to fully respond to this pandemic," added Bright.

"We do not yet have a national strategy to fully respond to this pandemic," says government scientist Rick Bright, who filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the government response to the coronavirus has been slow and chaotic. https://t.co/U1L3I1AiXS pic.twitter.com/AdEI5ZUQwp – 60 minutes (@ 60 minutes) May 17, 2020

Bright, who was named BARDA chief in 2016 by then President Barack Obama, was reassigned in April amid the pandemic of the National Institutes of Health. According to Bright's 89-page whistleblower complaint, he believes his opposition to the push by Trump administration officials for broader use of unproven medications, as COVID-19 treatments directly led to their elimination. from BARDA.

Trump responded Sunday night echoing his initial reaction to Bright's testimony, calling it "discontent. "

in a follow up tweetTrump called the whistleblower whistleblowers a "racket,quot; that "needs to be closely watched." Then he tagged Collins, saying, "I hope you're listening."

%MINIFYHTML5e38d2de0edd731983269923a019498e15%

Collins, a Republican, has advocated for legislation on behalf of whistleblowers in the past, and recently broke with the president over his decision to fire Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community's inspector general (Atkinson oversaw the Ukraine-related whistleblower complaint filed against Trump that led to the impeachment investigation in the House). Collins called the dismissal "unwarranted."

In November, Collins will face what appears to be an increasingly difficult reelection campaign. His decision to vote to absolve Trump of both impeachment articles during the Senate trial in February drew increased scrutiny.

Watch the full "60 minute,quot; interview with Bright:

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.