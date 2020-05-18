Trump says he's been taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus – Up News Info

President Donald Trump said he has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine every day for the past week and a half, apparently as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

"I'm taking it. … Right now, "Trump told surprised journalists at the White House." Yes. A couple of weeks ago I started taking it. Because I think it's good. I have heard many good stories. And if it's not good, I'll tell you, it's okay, I won't hurt myself. "

Trump said hospital workers and doctors have been taking the drug, "I think people should be allowed to."

"Here is my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it," Trump said.

But the drug is controversial as a coronavirus treatment, as the Food and Drug Administration recently warned against its use outside of a hospital setting or in clinical trials because of the risk of heart rhythm problems.