Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria medicine, in case he receives coronavirus – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking an antimalarial drug to lessen symptoms if he gets the new coronavirus, even though the drug is not proven to fight COVID-19.

Trump told reporters that he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half." Trump spent weeks promoting the drug as a possible cure for COVID-19 against the advice of many of the best medical professionals in his administration. The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to fight the new coronavirus.

Trump said his doctor did not recommend the medication, but requested it from the White House doctor.

"I started taking it, because I think it's good," said Trump. "I have heard many good stories."

The Food and Drug Administration warned health professionals last month that the drug should not be used outside of the hospital or research, due to sometimes fatal side effects. Regulators issued the alert after receiving reports of heart rhythm problems, including deaths, from poison control centers and other health providers.

Trump dismissed the reports of side effects and said, "All I can tell you is that so far it seems like I'm fine."

At least two White House employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, raising concerns about the steps taken by the administration to protect the President, and sent Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to various forms of self-isolation.

Since then, the White House has ordered people in the west wing to cover their faces and has introduced daily tests for the virus for the president, vice president, and those with whom they have close contact.

Trump has repeatedly promoted the use of the drug with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, but no large and rigorous studies have found them safe or effective in preventing or treating COVID-19.

Two large observational studies, each with around 1,400 patients in New York, recently found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine. Two new ones published Thursday in the medical journal BMJ came to the same conclusion.

One, carried out by French researchers, gave 84 hospitalized patients the medicine and another 97 received usual care. There were no differences in the odds of death, the need for intensive care, or the development of serious illness.

The other study from China was a stricter test: 150 hospitalized adults with mild or moderate illness were randomized to receive hydroxychloroquine or usual care. The drug made no difference in virus clearance rates or time for symptom relief, and brought more side effects.

In April, the National Institutes of Health launched a study testing hydroxychloroquine versus a placebo drug in 500 hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Last week, the NIH announced another study to see if hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin can prevent hospitalization or death in people with mild to moderate illness. About 2,000 American adults with confirmed coronavirus infections and symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath will receive the medications or placebo pills.

AP medical writers Marilynn Marchione in Milwaukee and Matthew Perrone in Washington contributed to this report.

