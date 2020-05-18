Trump calls Romney "LOSER,quot; after criticism of firing inspectors general

WASHINGTON – After Senator Mitt Romney's harsh criticism of the firing of the inspectors general, President Donald Trump on Monday attacked the Utah Republican as a "LOSER,quot; and shared a video montage of contrasting news coverage from their respective presidential election nights.

The former Massachusetts governor apparently sparked Trump's anger for speaking out after Trump's firing Friday night of the State Department inspector general, who had played a minor role in the president's impeachment proceedings and is said to have started to investigate the alleged misconduct by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump's firing of Steve A. Linick was his fourth dismissal from a government internal watchdog during the coronavirus pandemic. He got swift convictions from Democrats and Romney, the only Republican senator who voted for Trump's conviction in his impeachment.

“The firings of multiple inspectors general are unprecedented; doing it without good cause cools independence essential to your purpose, ”Romney said in a tweet Saturday night. "It is a threat to responsible democracy and a rift in the constitutional balance of power."

The video included in Trump's tweet Monday morning showed news coverage of a dejected Romney when the results came on election night in 2012, when then-President Barack Obama won re-election over his Republican rival.

The video also included Trump's coverage that prevailed four years later against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and who later took office.

"LOSER!" Trump wrote in the tweet, referring to Romney.

Romney has also been critical in the past few weeks of the federal government's preparation for the coronavirus, describing it as a "great moment in American leadership."

The Washington Post reported Sunday night that Linick was investigating allegations that a Pompeo staff member was performing household chores, such as handling dry cleaning, walking the family dog, and making restaurant reservations, according to a Congressional official familiar with the matter.

Linick, whose job it was to expose waste and embezzlement within the agency, investigated a series of problems at the State Department that stirred up senior Trump administration officials, but it was unclear what specifically led to his expulsion on Friday by the night.