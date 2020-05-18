Tristan Thompson slaps a woman alleging that she fathered her son in a defamation suit

Instagram

The Cleveland Cavaliers player is taking legal action against Kimberly Alexander for what he calls "lies" that he is the father of her son, although the DNA test has come back negative.

Tristan Thompson She is having enough with all the drama created by Kimberly Alexander after it occurred to her that he fathered her son. The professional basketball player lets the law speak for him as he has filed a libel suit against the woman.

In ET's outfit, the ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian He claims that Kimberly has "maliciously accused" the NBA professional of being "an imbecile father", while the result of the DNA test has shown that he is not the father of his son.

"An accredited and accredited DNA laboratory approved by its own attorneys has conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander's son," the documents state, adding that despite the alleged findings, "Alexander has persisted in proclaiming publicly that Thompson is the father of her son. " "

According to the lawsuit, the Canadian athlete offered to perform a second DNA paternity test by an AABB-accredited laboratory believing they would produce the same results, but Kimberly declined and insisted on a third-party option that his team did not trust.

"Quote Michael Jackson, & # 39; The child is not [his] son & # 39; The documents say. The complaint also claims that Kimberly has publicly accused Tristan and Khloe of manipulating the paternity results, which they have flatly denied.

Claiming that Kimberly only made the accusation public when the girl is 5 years old because she has fallen in difficult times, the complaint indicates that the woman has had financial problems in recent years and claims that she has been evicted from at least five different residences in the last seven years, one as recent as July 2019.

Tristan is suing Kimberly for defamation after his lawyer Marty Singer sent him cease and desist letters. But instead of refraining from talking about it in public, Kimberly responded on social media. The NBA star is now seeking damages to "set an example for the defendants and deter such conduct in the future," as well as for court costs.

Kimberly previously claimed that she was financially secure and criticized Tristan for lying about the timeline of their one-night stand. The Cleveland Cavaliers player reportedly admitted that he once had sex with Kimberly around 2011/2012, years before his son was born, but Kimberly denied it.