Tristan Thompson Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Woman's Paternity Claim

Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, the woman who says she fathered her son.

According to the documents obtained by E! News, Thompson's attorney, Marty SingerHe has filed a defamation complaint and demands a jury trial against Alexander.

Thompson's lawyer initially threatened to take legal action against Alexander in a cease and desist letter obtained exclusively by E! News on May 14.

The letter asked Alexander to "immediately stop slandering (Thompson and Khloe Kardashian(With malicious defamatory lies and deceptive fabrications, "referring to the claim of paternity that appeared online at the time.

In today's court documents, Singer alleges that the defendant is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model / performer who is so desperate to reach her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that the star of the NBA / Downtown Cleveland Cavaliers / Thompson is the father of their nearly five-year-old son. "

Court documents cite that although Thompson did not believe he was the father of the accused's son, he chose to "voluntarily,quot; present a DNA test to "definitively determine the child's paternity."