Tristan Thompson Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Woman's Paternity Claim

Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, the woman who says she fathered her son.
According to the documents obtained by E! News, Thompson's attorney, Marty SingerHe has filed a defamation complaint and demands a jury trial against Alexander.
Thompson's lawyer initially threatened to take legal action against Alexander in a cease and desist letter obtained exclusively by E! News on May 14.
The letter asked Alexander to "immediately stop slandering (Thompson and Khloe Kardashian(With malicious defamatory lies and deceptive fabrications, "referring to the claim of paternity that appeared online at the time.
In today's court documents, Singer alleges that the defendant is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model / performer who is so desperate to reach her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that the star of the NBA / Downtown Cleveland Cavaliers / Thompson is the father of their nearly five-year-old son. "
Court documents cite that although Thompson did not believe he was the father of the accused's son, he chose to "voluntarily,quot; present a DNA test to "definitively determine the child's paternity."
Singer writes: "Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is the father of her son and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a jerk father, & # 39; neglecting & # 39; and not taking financial responsibility for the child since birth These statements are absolutely false and are defamatory. per se. Quote Michael Jackson, "the child is not (his) son,quot;.
Documents continue to cite that it is "highly suspicious,quot; that Alexander has so far waited to claim that Thompson is the father of his son.
In addition, Singer notes that "instead of accepting the DNA results and moving on, Alexander turned to social media where he posted on Instagram a copy of the private and confidential DNA report along with the following statements:"I am extremely upset with the LB genetic DNA tests with the fact that they are trying to sabotage a DNA test with Tristan (sic) Thompson regarding my son who has been neglecting since birth. I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my son. ."
Alexander also accused Thompson and the KUWTK star of "falsifying,quot; the DNA results and of "paying,quot; people, according to the court.
Earlier this month, sensational site Gossip of the City published copies of alleged documents from LB Genetics, a facility specializing in paternity and family relationship DNA testing services, which suggested Thompson conducted a paternity test earlier this month. year.
Jerritt clark
That same report featured screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by the basketball player to Alexander, as well as copies of emails the women allegedly received from their former attorney, Lisa Bloom.
In response to the cease and desist letter, Alexander told E! News: "I feel like the whole problem originally arose from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral environment for DNA testing and use a DNA testing facility associated with Kardashian. I feel like you really have nothing to hide, so why not just go to a neutral testing site. And we both know what happened and exactly what happened between us, that's all I can say for now. "
"After receiving the cease and desist letters from Thompson's attorneys, instead of complying with the demand that he stop smearing Thompson," Singer wrote in the defamation lawsuit documents. "Alexander doubled down on his misleading claim that Thompson is the father of his son, posting statements on social media calling Thompson a liar."
Thompson is father to son Prince thompson, 3, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True thompson, 2, which he shares with the founder of Good American.
ME! The news has reached out to Alexander for comment.
