Tristan Thompson files a lawsuit against the woman who claims he is the father of her child!

As you may have heard, a woman named Kimberly Alexander has been claiming that Tristan Thompson fathered her son and continues to say this despite a paternity test that proves that this is not the case. As a result, the basketball player has honored his previous threat to sue her.

Khloe Kardashian's ex apparently filed a defamation suit seeking damages.

Kimberly insists that Tristan is the father of her 5-year-old son, even after taking a paternity test that proved to be different.

And since she also called him an "unscrupulous father,quot;, he is now asking for damages, as well as for her to pay the costs of his own lawsuit against her.

HollywoodLife obtained the complaint she filed and says in part: “ Defendant Kimberly Alexander is an aspiring social media influencer and porn model / performer who is so desperate to reach her 15 minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that the NBA / Thompson star, the Cleveland Cavaliers center / power forward, is the father of his nearly 5-year-old son & # 39; & # 39;.

In addition, it also notes that Tristan has already undergone a paternity test and based on the test results reported and verified by the AABB accredited facility mutually selected by the respective attorneys for Alexander and Thompson, the test concluded Thompson is definitely not Alexander's father as a kid. & # 39;

According to a blog called Gossip of the City that allegedly took over the text conversations between Tristan and Kimberly, he wanted a second paternity test done at a second facility.

The reason was that the first installment had promoted doing business Khloe Kardashian, Tristan's ex, and the rest of her reality TV clan.

After learning of this, the woman was convinced that the results were not reliable, but rather biased.

Alexander claimed that she had "a lot of dirt (in Tristan)", so Khloe paid for the facility to falsify the paternity test results.

"Such statements are false, scandalous, and highly defamatory," Tristan says in his lawsuit documents.



