Trey Songz reveals he wanted to sign Summer Walker after listening to "Girls Need Love,quot; BEFORE it was released, but no one knew who the artist singing the song was

In a recent interview, Trey Songz revealed that he wanted to sign Summer Walker once he heard the song "Girls Need Love,quot;, but, at the time, no one knew who the singer was on the song.

He said: "I have this application on my phone where I save unreleased music," he continued. “I had this song that I would listen to and forgot who sent it to me. So for two years I was singing this song, the song "Girls Need Love,quot;. I texted Moe, "Do you know who sent us this song?" He was like naw. I texted every producer I knew personally, “Do you know who sings this song? I love this girl. I want to sign this girl. Two years later, after all that, Summer Walker comes out with "Girls Need Love,quot;.

Trey Songz and Summer Walker actually have a song together, "Back Home,quot;. Talk about a full circle moment. Wasn't that something?

