Treat your face with a 30% discount on selected mask products at the SkinStore store for one more day

30% discount on select masks The | SkinStore | Use code MASK30

A real tenant self-care is Faces masks. It is true! Look at any definition self-care and it's there. OK. It may not be. The truth is, there is no right or wrong way to treat yourself in self-care. day but you can do it in a fun way. Until tomorrow, SkinStore is giving you 30% discount on a selection of faces mask products and there are some great companies in this sale. Just use the code MASK30 on the checkoutside.

I'm a huge Tony Moly fan, his the masks are absolutely head in this kingdom. the Peach and Rset of oses has six items for $ 10 less with the code. Snow Fox is a company that follows in their footsteps and has been growing in popularity. its Arctic Breeze set it's a great buy to take before summer as it helps cool and calm the skin after a sunburn. Dr. Hauschka's products have been in rotation for me for years and this fithe rming mask is excellent if you have a few lines want to have magically disappear for a few hours.

The sale ends tomorrow and there is Free shipping on all orders over $ 49.

