Toya Johnson is out for the first time in nine weeks to celebrate her best friend, Kandi Burruss. See the ladies having fun!

Toya Johnson dated Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, and Rasheeda Frost to celebrate Kandi's birthday. Toya made sure to keep her followers up to date and shared some photos on her social media account.

‘I went out today for a quick second to show love to the birthday girl … Happy birthday, @kandi 🎉🎉. I hope you enjoyed your surprise. ❤️ I really must love you, buddy, this was the first time I really went out in 9 weeks. Hahaha

The most I do is ride a bike and walk in my neighborhood. #imsideside #tryingtoreadjust, "Toya captioned her post.

Kandi thanked the ladies and said, "I haven't been dating either! I was so happy to see you all. FRFR! ❤️ Thank you. '

An annoying follower posted this message: "None of you had masks on and we wondered why cases keep increasing especially in Atlanta Smh," and someone else praised Rasheeda's appearance: "Man, I know Rasheeda was hot," especially with that. Hoodie. I would have been sweating bullets. "

Another follower said, "Yeah, go out there for your friend and make this new normal look so good," and someone else posted this message: "Thank you. Toya for coming to enjoy your friend's birthday."

Another follower said: ‘Beautiful photo @toyajohnson. Hello, @rasheeda_bosschick & @kandi, everyone looks so beautiful, "and someone else posted this:" Tiny is me "when everyone dresses, I'll be in a tank top and sweating."

Someone else said: ‘An image full of beautiful, successful, and talented women. I love it, "and another follower posted this message:" Toya looks so good and young. Black doesn't crack, baby!

In other news, Toya premiered a series called "We in the Kitchen," and she made her fans happy when she announced the second episode that she had just uploaded to her YouTube channel.



