Tiny Harris is proud to call Kandi Burruss her friend for life

For her anniversary, Kandi Burruss received a lot of love from all her friends. Tiny Harris also made sure to post a video and message on her social media account to mark this important event.

‘Happy G-day to my sister @kandi, you are the best winner! I am very proud of everything you have accomplished in life and even more proud to call you my friend, my sister 4L! Keep shining Superstar … and share some of them, great girl! I also like money! Amo I love you ma'am !! Climb the best you can today … It's your birthday! 👑🖤🙌🏽🥳 thanks to my Ryders @tinyukteam T ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone else said: Mis My favorites! Enjoy your birthday Kandi! "And a follower posted this message:" Happy birthday Kandi. Enjoy your day. & # 39;

Another commenter said: ‘Ommmggg Friend, this was it! And you arrive early !!! Happy birthday @kandi, I hope you enjoy it as best you can … ALL THESE YEARS AND YOU ARE LOOKING GOOD! "

A follower also wished Kandi the best and said, "Happy birthday beautiful @kandi, you are absolutely the definition of boss."

Someone else said: ‘Beautiful post !! Happy birthday 🎁🎂🎉🎈 Enjoy your special day @kandi ’, and someone else posted this:‘ Happy BIRTHDAY Kandi I love your relationship @majorgirl. "

One commenter said, "Happy birthday … and we know it's her at the masked singer @kandi."

Tiny made headlines not too long ago when some people were protecting her. Tiny was dragged when she didn't even say a word.

Recently, Tiny's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, did an interview and talked about her love life.

In the interview, Zonnique confessed that she had been taking advice from Tiny, who is married to rapper T.I.

Fans told Zonnique that she shouldn't be listening to Tiny because she stayed with T.I. after he was caught cheating on her several times.



