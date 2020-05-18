Time for Marie Kondo more than just your house, aim for those mental habits

In my butterfly days, I said exactly what I was thinking the instant I thought it. This habit gave me a lot of pleasure, as well as a lot of practice in cleaning the remains that pleasure left behind.

Consider the price I paid for a comment in the early years of the Central American West. Addressing a meeting of teachers from many departments, I was suddenly moved to declare that history was "the queen of disciplines."

And with that comment, I set myself the task of assuring teachers in other disciplines that I knew I could only understand the American West if I had their help.

When I finally admitted that there was wisdom in the practice of thinking before speaking, the benefits were endless. But only now am I noticing the injury I did to history by characterizing it as the "queen,quot; of human research.

Queens, to use the terminology of our time, does not qualify as "essential workers,quot;.

Here's a much better characterization: the story is the Marie Kondo of the disciplines.

Everyone knows that Marie Kondo is the professional organizer who helps people trapped by their possessions to reduce clutter in their homes.

If trained and prepared for this tough sport, historians emerge as the essential workers who help people, trapped by their traditions and assumptions, to reduce mental disorder.

With all due respect to Marie Kondo, convincing people to evaluate their mental equipment is much more difficult than getting them to hand out clothes they will never wear and gadgets and gadgets they have never understood.

And now for the point: our nation has before it a huge project in a Marie-Kondo-style disorder of our minds and our institutions. In a thousand ways, we ask ourselves: "Who will we be and how will we live in the post-pandemic era?"

There are compelling reasons for historians to play a leading role in determining which mental habits we should maintain, which we should discard, and which we should modify for our new circumstances.

So let's practice with a widely accepted mental habit: the disconnect between production and consumption.

By building vast infrastructure to extract and transport water, food, wood, and minerals, Americans separated the production of resources, products, and services from their consumption. This company was so successful that its beneficiaries could be satisfied.

But that is over.

Thinking historically, we can know why this disconnection arose; we can know why our thought once ruled; and we can know why that era has passed.

And so, when the disconnect between production and consumption tries to sneak into our minds, we can be firm in making it clear that he is now unemployed and will not be hired again.

Ready to try this yourself?

Recruit a historian, watch a video or two of Marie Kondo in action, pick a mental habit, and decide if you want to keep it.

And then speak with foresight when you announce your decision; There is enough debris to keep us busy cleaning.

Patty Limerick is president of the Center for the American West at the University of Colorado.

