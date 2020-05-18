TikTok video app names Disney's best streaming executive as new CEO

TikTok, the popular short video app that has also raised privacy and national security concerns, has a new high-profile Disney CEO, Kevin Mayer.

Mayer will also be the chief operating officer of TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance, and will report to its founder and CEO Yiming Zhang, the company announced Monday.

He led Disney's streaming business, which launched Disney Plus in November and has already become a threat in the increasingly competitive field of video streaming, with 54.5 million subscribers. Mayer was also known for his role in building Disney through mergers, including the 2019 takeover of the 21st Century Fox television and film industry that changed the industry and created an entertainment giant.

The TikTok app features short videos, many with music and dancing, which has become a favorite for younger people and is known for its silly and joyous feel. Like YouTube, it is known for "user-generated,quot; content rather than the big-budget professional movies and TV shows that Disney is famous for.

Have a CEO based in the USA USA From a major American media company, it could help TikTok navigate the regulatory environment and the US privacy and data security approach. USA, said eMarketer analyst Debra Williamson. "Having someone who is familiar with that at the helm will surely be helpful to them," he said.

TikTok has been the focus of US national security concerns. USA Due to its Chinese ownership. A US national security agency. USA It is reviewing ByteDance's purchase of TikTok's predecessor, Musical.ly, while the US military branches. USA They have banned the application of government-issued phones. Government officials have cracked down on Chinese companies in recent years, including telecommunications giant Huawei. There is concern that Chinese companies may share data with the Chinese government. TikTok and Huawei deny this.

The federal government has also fined TikTok for violating children's privacy laws, and privacy watchers recently filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission [FTC] saying the company was still violating the law.

Mayer, whose new job includes a lead role in TikTok's parent company ByteDance, could also help popularize the other ByteDance apps globally, Williamson said. Will oversee ByteDance's music and gaming divisions; Helo, your social media app in India; and emerging businesses.

“Like everyone else, I was impressed to see the company build something incredibly rare on TikTok, a creative and positive global online community, and I am excited to help lead the next phase of the ByteDance journey as the company continues to expand its scope. of products in all regions of the world, "Mayer said in a statement.

He leaves Disney a few months after the entertainment giant appointed a longtime executive, Bob Chapek, to replace renowned CEO Bob Iger. Mayer had been considered as a possible successor to Iger.

Disney said Monday that Rebecca Campbell, another Disney veteran, will succeed Mayer as president of broadcast and international business, and also announced Josh D & # 39; Amaro, president of Walt Disney World Resort, as the successor to the old job. Chapek as head of parks, experiences and products.