TikTok Aims to Increase Its Profile and Credit by Hiring Disney's Kevin Mayer as CEO – Up News Info

Kevin Mayer's departure as Disney's broadcast chief and the arrival as chief operating officer of Chinese tech giant ByteDance has more than a few media and tech minds trying to figure out the way forward for his best-known platform, TikTok.

Launched in 2016, TikTok has enjoyed meteoric growth in the US. USA And elsewhere, especially among teenagers. Along with its Chinese version, called Douyin, it has more than 2 billion downloads worldwide, research firm SensorTower estimated in late April. In the United States, it was downloaded 11 million times in March alone, double the rate in December.

Whether quarantined or at home, young TikTok users are highly coveted by marketers. However, by tracking the platform's strong growth, media buyers have tried to get a clearer picture of it, especially with the platform in central China-US. USA tensions

Related story Disney's Rebecca Campbell noticeably limits the rise of the seasons to the main streaming role

Congressional leaders late last year raised national security concerns and asked intelligence officials to determine if TikTok poses national security risks. They cited its data collection practices and whether it adheres to rules established by the Chinese government that limit what US users do. USA They could see. "TikTok is a potential counterintelligence threat that we cannot ignore," wrote Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) In a letter to the intelligence community.

With the challenges of government relations mounting, the Madison Avenue and Hollywood aspects of TikTok will be showcased on June 25 in an online presentation during NewFronts, an annual digital showcase for advertisers. The launch will be an early sign of the strategic course Mayer, 58, is charting. In a statement Monday, ByteDance founder and CEO Yiming Zhang hailed him as "one of the world's most successful entertainment executives" and someone who can "take ByteDance's portfolio of products to the next level."

Mayer, who joined the strategic planning group at Disney, where he advised management on a number of major M&A deals, before heading Direct-to-Consumer & International. Disney +, the core project of Mayer's management at DTCI, launched last November and has amassed nearly 55 million subscribers as of this month. He also oversaw Hulu, which has continued its steady growth as one of the "Big Three" subscription streaming services, alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime, and is now exclusively controlled by Disney after more than a decade as an asset. multi-company.

TikTok's biggest push in the United States came when ByteDance merged it with Musical.ly, a popular Shanghai-based social media site (but with a corporate presence in Santa Monica and a large following in the United States and Europe. ) that it acquired in 2017.

Front-line brands like Procter & Gamble and Frito-Lay and many more have run campaigns on TikTok, lured by its cheap fees, and optimists say it's at a stage comparable to that of Snapchat, which faced skepticism before being accepted.

Quibi, a short-form video startup often compared to TikTok (much to the annoyance of Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg), has seen relatively modest adoption since its launch in early April. Katzenberg has attributed the soft start to COVID-19.

The pandemic has not restricted viewing or adoption by TikTok users, but has increased tensions between China and the United States at broader levels, along with scrutiny of TikTok's stance on privacy, security and privacy. censorship.

At the time of the letter from Congress, TikTok emphasized that all data user information from the United States is kept in the United States and is not subject to Chinese law. The company also said that the Chinese government has never asked it to remove content, and it never would.

But lawmakers also fear that the app may be vulnerable to possible foreign influences and disinformation campaigns such as those carried out during the 2016 election on US social media platforms. USA

Earlier this year, it was reported that TikTok, along with Apple, rejected a request to testify at a congressional hearing in March that it would have investigated its relations with China.