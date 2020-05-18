Thomas Ravenel defends Kathryn Dennis while beating up Cameran Eubanks, says one particular former co-star is a "whore of fame,quot;

After further Southern charm This week, former star Thomas Ravenel continues to talk about the Bravo reality series and is not holding back. Ravenel has been defending her ex and little mom, Kathryn Dennis, after she was caught in a racism scandal, and now the former South Carolina state treasurer is tearing Cameran Eubanks and Patricia Altshcul apart.

Dennis got into trouble earlier this month when he sent a black radio host a monkey emoji when they were discussing a Trump boat parade in a series of direct messages. Dennis already lost a job due to the scandal, and some fans are calling for Bravo to fire her Southern charm. But, that was only the first scandal Dennis found himself in the middle of.

While fans were busy tearing Dennis apart by the monkey emoji, Eubanks revealed that he was leaving the show after six seasons. Immediately rumors began to emerge that Eubanks left Southern charm Because she did not want her husband's infidelity to be made public on the show, but she applauded and said that was not true. Eubanks says she left the program months ago and that her husband is not a cheater.

Eubanks also accused Dennis of starting the rumor that Eubanks' husband cheated on a makeup artist from Charleston, South Carolina, for two years. According to The explosionDennis filmed scenes talking about the cheating rumor before production closed due to COVID-19. After all of Dennis' antics, Ravenel defends her. And it also has some harsh words for Eubanks and Altschul.

"The truth is never terrible. Cameran and Patricia are terrible. Anyone who falls in love with Bravo editing BS has a very small brain, ”wrote Ravenel. "I don't know if Cameran Wimberly's husband cheated or not, but I would blame him if I considered his hero in life whom she would kill to emulate was that lying gold-seeking bitch, Patricia Altschul."

Ravenel did not stop there. After a fan tweeted out a question about how recent events had affected the market in his area, Ravenel wrote that he was perfectly fine now that "liars and losers / crap who are connected to Southern charm they are disconnected ”from him.

Thomas Ravenel added that the "funny thing,quot; is that the proudest achievement of his former co-stars is to put his appearance on Southern charm on your resume. But for him, being on the show was his "lowest."



