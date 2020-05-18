This is what is really going on with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Cue the romance rumors!

Megan fox and Kelly machine gun Pop culture fans spoke this weekend after photos of the duo appeared enjoying a car trip together after having coffee and food in Los Angeles.

In fact, some wondered how they know each other. ME! The news got the scoop and you may be surprised to learn of the connection.

"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and has gotten close to him. They are connecting and have been for a while," a source shared with E! Exclusive news. "She is separated from Brian Austin Green and they are taking time apart as a couple. She is having something with Machine Gun Kelly that excites her. "

And although the duo's movie production has closed, probably due to the Coronavirus Pandemic: We are told that Megan has still been able to see Machine Gun Kelly regularly in Los Angeles.