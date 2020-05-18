This bird became completely extinct, and then came back – BGR

A flightless bird species became extinct more than 130,000 years ago, but then it reappeared after evolution gave it a second chance.

Birds evolved independently, thousands of years apart, but they did so on exactly the same island.

When species evolve twice, it is known as "iterative evolution,quot;.

When an animal species is brought to the brink of extinction, often little can be done to turn things around. That was the case on the Aldabra coral atoll, where a species of flightless rail, a medium-sized bird the size of a chicken, went extinct approximately 136,000 years ago. Aldabra was swallowed by the rising seas and the flightless birds were unable to escape, and in one fell swoop, the entire species was wiped out.

That would typically be the end of the story. Extinct animals don't come back … do they? In a rare and incredibly interesting turn of events, Aldabra reemerged from the ocean, and only a few thousand years later the flightless birds had returned.

Not all rail species do not fly. In fact, most can fly, and are known to colonize islands within range of their native Madagascar. When the rails arrived in Aldabra, researchers believe that the lack of predators, abundant food, and the passage of time led to the formation of a new branch of the family tree. The birds that remained on the island evolved away from flight, becoming inhabitants of the soil and, unfortunately, they were annihilated.

When Aldabra emerged from the depths, the rails moved once more and, as an evolutionary repeat, the birds that remained there evolved to lose their ability to fly a second time. The researchers were able to prove this by comparing fossils from before and after the extinction event in Aldabra. Flightless rails can still be found on the island today.

"These unique fossils provide irrefutable evidence that a member of the railroad family colonized the atoll, most likely from Madagascar, and flew independently independently each time," Dr. Julian Hume, principal investigator, said in a statement. . "The fossil evidence presented here is unique to rails, and epitomizes the ability of these birds to successfully colonize isolated islands and evolve flightlessly on multiple occasions."

Scientists call it "iterative evolution," and it is quite rare that circumstances arise that allow a species to evolve twice, especially in such a short period of time.

"We are not aware of any other example on rails, or of birds in general, that demonstrates this phenomenon so clearly," said study co-author Professor David Martill. "Only in Aldabra, which has the oldest paleontological record of any oceanic island within the Indian Ocean region, is there fossil evidence available that demonstrates the effects of sea level change on extinction and recolonization events."

Blue waters around the Piccard Research Center on the island of Aldabra, Image Source: Majority World / Shutterstock