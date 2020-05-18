These stars have talked about their mental health to help others

If you are on the road to improving your mental health, know that you are not alone.

Every May, national organizations across the country join together in a movement to raise mental health awareness, combat stigma, and encourage people to seek support and resources for their mental well-being.

Fortunately, in recent years we've seen the stigma around talking about mental health eroding constantly, in part because of the brave voices of people talking about the issues, including some of our favorite celebrities.

So today, we are looking at some of the stars who have raised their voices advocating for professional help or simply openly discussing their travels with anxiety, depression or other diagnoses affecting their lives.

These artists have also often incorporated talking about these themes into their work, as singers like Lady Gaga and Demi lovato.

Others, like Prince harry and Dwayne Johnson They have used their platform to address issues such as men's mental health and provide public messages about how therapy has positively impacted their lives.