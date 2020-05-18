These stars have talked about their mental health to help others

If you are on the road to improving your mental health, know that you are not alone.
Every May, national organizations across the country join together in a movement to raise mental health awareness, combat stigma, and encourage people to seek support and resources for their mental well-being.
Fortunately, in recent years we've seen the stigma around talking about mental health eroding constantly, in part because of the brave voices of people talking about the issues, including some of our favorite celebrities.
So today, we are looking at some of the stars who have raised their voices advocating for professional help or simply openly discussing their travels with anxiety, depression or other diagnoses affecting their lives.
These artists have also often incorporated talking about these themes into their work, as singers like Lady Gaga and Demi lovato.
Others, like Prince harry and Dwayne Johnson They have used their platform to address issues such as men's mental health and provide public messages about how therapy has positively impacted their lives.
Take a look at some of the celebrities who have talked about mental health below.
Activation Warning: Some citations may include references to depression, anxiety, suicide, and other potentially triggering topics.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Billie eilish
The Grammy-winning singer has been very outspoken about how she protects her energy, how to ignore the haters on social media, and at the same time shares her advice for those who may need help.
"When people ask me what I would say to someone seeking advice on mental health, all I can say is patience," he said. fashion. "I was patient with myself. I didn't take the last step. I waited. Things are fading."
Shein / Getty Images
Katy Perry
While everyone tries to make the most of social distancing to stop the coronavirus pandemic, Katy Perry He became real about how situations like this can also be extremely stressful.
"Sometimes I don't know what is worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," he shared on Twitter.
The sincere singer talked about how she handles those waves, writing: "" There is really nowhere to go other than my car. So I go to my car a lot. That's my safe space. "
Christopher Smith / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner
The model, who has partnered with the designer. Kenneth cole to raise awareness about The Mental Health Coalition, recently spoke about Good morning america about their own experiences with anxiety.
She recalled that after her panic attacks began to recur, she "finally got the information she needed about it."
"For me, I have good days and some really anxious days, so I am very intermittent," he said, adding that is why he wanted to get involved in the movement. "What I hope to achieve is that people don't feel so alone."
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson
The actor in the mega movie has been open about depression, and how it can be difficult for men to talk about their mental health.
"We all go through the mud / shit and depression never discriminates. It took me a long time to figure it out, but the key is not to be afraid to open up." wrote on Twitter. "Especially we guys have a tendency to keep it inside. You're not alone."
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
Prince harry
Prince harry helped break some of the stigma around seeking mental health help when, in an interview with the Telegraph, he opened up about his own journey with therapy.
"The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that you are actually part of a fairly large club," he told the newspaper.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Taraji P. Henson
Another advocate of seeking professional help, Taraji P. Henson have been open to seeking help for your depression, counting Variety"I have a therapist that I talk to. That's the only way I can get through it."
The actress even started the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which works to reduce the stigma around mental health in the African American community and also works to increase the number of black therapists.
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Lili Reinhart
"When I was in high school, I was struggling with severe anxiety and depression and the help and support I received from my family and a therapist saved my life." Riverdale& # 39; s Lili Reinhart she wrote on Instagram in 2017.
"Asking for help is the first step. You are more valuable to this world than you will ever know."
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Kristen bell
the Frozen The interpreter has spoken for years about her strategies for dealing with her mental health in public conferences and even in her Instagram Stories.
She has advocated finding the methods that best help you, which through Health For her, it can include medication, list ten positive things in her life for each negative thought, and exercise a lot.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen
While Chrissy Teigen She is the proud mother of two children, she has also been open about the postpartum depression that many new mothers experience, but feel they cannot speak.
"It became easier and easier to say it out loud every time," she wrote in an open letter to Glamor in 2017. "I want people to know that it can happen to anyone and I don't want people who have it to feel embarrassed or feel alone ".
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Cara Delevigne
While promoting his book Mirror mirror, the model and actress opened up to The edition magazine about depression and suicidal thoughts as a teenager, saying he felt "something dark,quot; about her during that time.
"I relied too much on love, too much on other people to make me happy, and I needed to learn to be happy by myself," she told the publication, via W. "So now I can be alone, I can be happy. It took me a long time."
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Ariana Grande
The tHank U, Next the singer has encouraged fans to seek help if they need it, replying to a Twitter user who joked about wondering who Ariana GrandeThe therapist is with, "lmaoaoo this is fun as f – k, but in all honesty therapy has saved my life many times."
"If you are afraid to ask for help, don't do it," he continued. "You don't have to be in constant pain and you can process the trauma. I have a lot of work to do, but it's a start even to be aware that it's possible."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Demi lovato
Demi lovato She has been open about her journey with addiction, sobriety, mental health, and more, including many of those aspects of her life within her music.
It also continually reminds fans that working on their mental health is an ongoing process in which there will be some bad days, writing on Instagram once: "A reminder to anyone struggling: This life is a journey with tons of ups and downs, but you can't give up. "
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Zendaya
The actress has taken on roles dealing with mental health, such as her role as Rue in the teen drama. EuphoriaBut the star has also addressed those issues in her own life.
In 2013, the interpreter wrote in her now-defunct app that she struggled anxiously after an appearance in Ellen where his microphone came out. Since then, she has learned ways to deal with those feelings, adding: "Sometimes you just have to step back so things stop stressing you out."
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
The singer sincerely described her mental health journey with WSJ Magazine, saying, "My ups and downs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks."
"I found out that I do have mental health problems," he shared. "I took the correct medication and my life has completely changed."
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Their mission is to spread kindness and be open about mental health, including yours.
"I've struggled for a long time, both publicly and non-publicly over my mental health issues or mental illness," he said during the Global Changemakers Award at the Children Mending Hearts Empathy Rocks fundraiser in 2018. "But, I really think that secrets keep you sick. "
%MINIFYHTML44e48e7597e520486a93e3c19abeea6814%%MINIFYHTML44e48e7597e520486a93e3c19abeea6815%