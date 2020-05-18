The Umbrella Academy: Netflix Sets Release Date For Season 2

Netflix has announced that the second season of The umbrella academy will be released on July 31, 2020.

Based on the Gerard Way comic series of the same name, The umbrella academy Follow the adventures of a dysfunctional family of superheroes.

The first season starred Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H Min, Aidan Gallagher, and Robert Sheehan, all of whom will return for the upcoming season.

Yusuf Gatewood will be joining the cast for the second season.The originals), Marin Ireland (Homeland) and Ritu Arya (Humans)

Netflix will release 10-hour episodes simultaneously. The streaming service announced the news along with a video, recorded by the stars of the coronavirus blockade.

In the video, set to "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany, the series' stars can be seen dancing in their respective homes.

The umbrella academy It is set in a world where, in 1989, 43 babies were born on the same day to different women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven of these children were adopted by a wealthy benefactor who prepares them to become superheroes.