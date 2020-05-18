The Supreme Court of El Salvador orders the suspension of the state of emergency

SAN SALVADOR – El Salvador's Supreme Court said Monday that it had ordered the immediate suspension of the state of emergency that President Nayib Bukele declared to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Bukele had ordered a state of emergency on Saturday, when previous orders expired, without approval from Congress. The renewal would have kept the emergency declaration in force for the next 30 days, extending strict closure measures, such as school suspensions and a ban on movement in certain areas with a high number of infections.
While Bukele has faced criticism of showing authoritarian tendencies and exceeding the limits of his powers, his administration has maintained that a civil protection law authorizes the president to declare a state of emergency if Congress cannot hold a session.
Authorities also argued that the risk of the coronavirus from spreading further in El Salvador justified the move. The country has 1,338 confirmed cases of infection and 30 known deaths related to the coronavirus.
The Supreme Court said in its order that the decision was temporary pending further review.
Bukele called the Supreme Court's decision an "unprecedented act," and said in a tweet that his authority to issue the decree was one "that all presidents of El Salvador have had and used in times of emergency."