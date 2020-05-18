The Sun falls silent as we dive deeper into a solar minimum – BGR

Solar activity is declining, and scientists say we are heading into a period of low solar activity known as the solar minimum.

The Sun follows a pattern of active and not so active periods in a cycle that lasts approximately 11 years.

The previous solar maximum peaked in 2014, and was historically mild, suggesting that the solar minimum we are entering may be even quieter than usual.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

If you looked at the Sun today (indirectly, to avoid severe eye damage) it would seem that it has always been seen. It is large, incredibly bright and warm. Scientists, on the other hand, see the Sun in a completely different light (partially predicted pun), and according to their observations so far in 2020, our star is falling silent.

Researchers who monitor the activity of the sun, like the good friends of Spaceweather.com – I have noticed a dramatic decrease in the number of quiet days so far this year. The Sun has already accumulated over three months of days without a single sunspot, which is a great indicator that the Sun is entering a period known as the solar minimum.

We don't really notice it from our place here on Earth unless we search for it with special instruments, but the Sun is not the same year after year. In fact, it changes quite a bit over the course of a decade. On average, a solar cycle lasts 11 years, switching between the solar minimum, characterized by a decrease in sunspots, solar flares and the activity of the magnetic field on the Sun, and the solar maximum, which is exactly the opposite.

The most noticeable change for us here on Earth is to increase the activity of the aurora during solar maximum, as well as a greater probability of interruptions to satellite communication when the Sun launches charged particles in our general direction.

%MINIFYHTML24ab774fa4783412200ce6bd5eeee4dd15%

Solar minima are not usually a cause for concern. The Sun's energy output is almost indistinguishable during periods of solar minimum, with a drop of a fraction of a maximum percentage.

Historically there has been speculation about whether a particularly deep and widespread solar minimum called the Maunder Minimum in the 17th century contributed to the Little Ice Age, which was a period of colder-than-average temperatures in North America and Europe, but the evidence is weak. It is more likely, some scientists suggest, that the temperature drop is related to volcanic activity rather than a calm solar period. Overall temperatures are believed to have dropped just 1 degree on average during that mini "ice age."

You will probably still see scientists talking about "warning us,quot; about a solar minimum, especially since the previous solar maximum in 2014 was historically mild, but there is generally no reason to worry that this particular cycle is anything out of the ordinary. .

Image Source: NASA / SDO