The story of the true lord of the flies causes the persecution of film and television rights – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Film and television producers have a hard time chasing screen rights to the remarkable true story of a group of children who survived for more than a year on a deserted Pacific island.

Nicknamed real the real Lord of the flies‘, The story has exploded since it was published by The Guardian last week in its preview of the inspiring book by historian and author Rutger Bregman Humanity, which is published today in the UK.

The narrative follows how in 1965 six friends, teenagers bored with their life in a boarding school on the peaceful island of Tonga, stole a fishing boat and set out on an adventure. A massive storm destroyed their boat and after eight days adrift in open water, they reached a remote and uninhabited island. Abandoned there, the boys overcame incredible adversity, largely through teamwork, ingenuity, and resolve. Unlike William Golding's classic savagery story, this is a story about the enduring power of friendship and loyalty. The children managed to survive for 15 months, eating fish, coconut and birds, before being rescued by an Australian sailor whose interest in the island was sparked when he noticed unusual spots on the green cliffs.

We hear that there is great interest in movies and limited series of players in the US. USA, UK and beyond, including studies. Producers are investigating the rights to the story, but some are also exploring the life rights of the characters involved. UK team The Agency is handling the online auction of the extract, but was not available for comment. However, we hear that an agreement could come soon.

The story of how Bregman put the little-known narrative together is worthy of a screen version itself or it could be a good start for any screen count. Bregman tracked down the sailor, who has an interesting backstory, through ingenious detective work and travels to meet him in the Australian outback. It turns out that the friendship between him and the children has lasted to this day.

The Guardian article has traveled far and wide. It has been read more than seven million times and shared by Russell Crowe, US Senator Ted Cruz, and former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, among others.

Bregman acknowledged the adaptation's interest in the story last week, tweeting that it is being "bombarded with emails from producers and directors."

Being bombarded with emails from producers and directors asking about the film rights to this story. I'm so glad that the & # 39; boys & # 39; The Real Lord of the Flies are finally, after 50 years, getting the attention they deserve. https://t.co/qYdnXmQMMM pic.twitter.com/pmDGGrUeOn – Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) May 9, 2020

Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi responded, amid a growing online discussion about who should tell the story and how: “I love this story. Personally, I think you should prioritize Polynesian filmmakers (if possible, Tongans!) To avoid cultural appropriation, misrepresentation, and maintain the authentic voice of Pasifika. I'm probably not available lol ":

I love this story. Personally, I think you should prioritize Polynesian filmmakers (if possible, Tongans!) To avoid cultural appropriation, misrepresentation, and keep the voice of authentic Pasifika. I'm probably not available lol 😭😔 #Pasifika #OurHistories https://t.co/8WHjHCO6wg – Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 10, 2020

It's unclear where the story will end, but some industries have speculated that an international home might make more sense. The whole story echoes how UK and Australian producers chased the remarkable true story of Saroo Brierley, who ultimately became the Oscar nominated box office hit. Lion.

As always with fascinating true stories, there will be multiple layers to navigate. One of the rescued Tongans told The Guardian in a follow-up article last week that he is only prepared to share "highlights" of his story at this stage: "I don't want anyone to tell my full story until I publish a book." . of that, maybe making a living for my grandchildren, "said Sione Filipe Totau.