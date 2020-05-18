The star of & # 39; Leave It to Beaver & # 39; Ken Osmond passed away at home

WENN / Nikki Nelson

When he shares the sad news, the son of the former child star, Eric, describes the 76-year-old man as "an incredibly kind and wonderful father," adding that he died surrounded by his family.

"Leave It to Beaver" star Ken Osmond has died.

The former child star, who played Eddie Haskell in the classic 1950s family television series, passed away at his Los Angeles home on Monday, May 18. He was 76 years old.

Ken landed the role of troublemaker Haskell in 1957 and portrayed the character in more than 230 episodes spanning six years.

He also starred as a guest on American television shows such as "Lassie," "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," "Wagon Train," "The Munsters" and "The Loretta Young Show."

He moved away from show business in the 1960s and became a police officer until he retired in 1988, but he often returned to television for roles in Happy Days "and" Still the Beaver ".

A statement from Osmond's son Eric says: "He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed away. He was loved and we are going to miss him very much."