The return date for Boston professional sports teams is still uncertain.

When will Boston professional sports teams be allowed to return to practice?

We are not quite sure yet.

The state of professional sports was not addressed in the state's reopening plan that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker presented Monday morning.

"Professional things run through a different channel," said Baker.

Only youth and recreational sports were included in the state's four-phase reopening plan. In Phase 1, "some fields and sports fields,quot; may reopen on May 25. In Phase 2, which will begin at least three weeks later, "all fields and sports fields,quot; may reopen.

Baker specified whether those guidelines also apply to Boston professional sports team facilities. When asked for clarification, Baker's office did not offer additional information.

During an appearance on the podcast that aired last week, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said he hoped the team could reopen its facilities this week. According to Ainge, only individual work would be allowed, and coaches should wear a mask and gloves. The gym would be disinfected between workouts.

The Celtics train at the Auerbach Center in Brighton, on the way to the Warrior Ice Arena, where the Bruins skate. In a statement released Monday after Baker's press conference, Bruins President Cam Neely said the organization "will continue to work closely,quot; with Baker, Lt. Gov. Karen Polito, members of the reopening advisory board and experts doctors in the next steps.

"When we have a plan, we will communicate it to our fans," the statement said.

The NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS seasons remain suspended, while the NFL season is scheduled to begin as scheduled.

