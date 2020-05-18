The pros and cons of The Bachelor: Listen to your heart

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart has come to an end.

It's been a pretty long journey, or maybe a short one, and maybe it's not over yet and it will never end because this is how time works now (seriously, doesn't this show seem to have been broadcast for months instead of six weeks?), but it's definitely been six episodes of something. Love music. People who say silly things. We are waiting for someone to finally sing "Shallow,quot;. We worry about Jamie's mental state. And six episodes of us knowing that Chris and Bri would likely end up being the winners.

Chris and Bri met the first night, and then just were, since everyone else was scared around him. Jamie was having a constant panic attack even though nothing seemed to be wrong, while Matt just couldn't get there with Rudi and Natascha was too busy worrying about other people's affairs to realize that she and Ryan shouldn't having used that arrangement from that Ed Sheeran song. And then there is Julia, sweet sweet Julia, who just couldn't get Brandon out of her head.