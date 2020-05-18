The pros and cons of The Bachelor: Listen to your heart

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart has come to an end.
It's been a pretty long journey, or maybe a short one, and maybe it's not over yet and it will never end because this is how time works now (seriously, doesn't this show seem to have been broadcast for months instead of six weeks?), but it's definitely been six episodes of something. Love music. People who say silly things. We are waiting for someone to finally sing "Shallow,quot;. We worry about Jamie's mental state. And six episodes of us knowing that Chris and Bri would likely end up being the winners.
Chris and Bri met the first night, and then just were, since everyone else was scared around him. Jamie was having a constant panic attack even though nothing seemed to be wrong, while Matt just couldn't get there with Rudi and Natascha was too busy worrying about other people's affairs to realize that she and Ryan shouldn't having used that arrangement from that Ed Sheeran song. And then there is Julia, sweet sweet Julia, who just couldn't get Brandon out of her head.
Regardless, Chris and Bri got close, and could be seen in their performances, which is why esteemed judges Rita Wilson, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, and Jewel (which team honestly) declared them winners. about Jamie and Trevor, who were their only competition after Matt and Rudi split up.
As we face a foreseeable future with no new Bachelor content, it's time to look back on this music experiment to weigh the pros and cons.
Pro: people
Never before has a season in this franchise been filled with so many normal people. Yes, they are all beautiful and talented musicians, but they feel much more human and easy to relate to than the beautiful Instagram models with mysterious jobs that are often chosen. And we have nothing against beautiful Instagram models with mysterious jobs, but we only crave some variety, and LYTH he brought it.
With: the title
We hate writing The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart so much so that we can't even explain it to you. It is as if our fingers lose function in the middle of those words and it takes all the effort in the world to finish them correctly. Even just Listen to your heart It is, sorry, not a good title. There are THOUSANDS of songs about love, plus a variety of songs about songs and even some songs about roses, and are you telling us that no one could have a good deed in any of them? Listen to your heart It's the best you can do?
Pro: the performances
We've always hated the awkward "private gigs,quot; that were meant to be dates in this franchise because it feels like an annoying way to put shoes on a random country artist, while we're still focused on this couple kissing in front of them. It is much better to worry about who is singing the songs, especially when they are good.
Featuring: the structure
We have this same problem with Bachelor in Paradise. The shows lose steam in the end because the couples arbitrarily go home just because they couldn't decide they were in love or hone their chemistry on stage over the course of two weeks, and then all the fun and dramatic people left, leaving only well-matched couples.
In our dreams, everyone would stay longer, allowing for a more interesting drama.
Pro: the judges
Although it would have been nice to deliberately watch the judges, the groups with varied musical backgrounds were quite solid and gave good advice. Another note for next time: get some musicians who are also couples and perform together, so they can really give some advice on that.
Con: The number of times Chris Harrison said "Listen to your heart,quot;
We understand. We have it the first time you said it. Please, we beg you to find a new way to express this concept.
Stay tuned tomorrow for an interview with winners Chris and Bri, whose post-show album will be out tonight.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart is broadcast on ABC.
%MINIFYHTML638442ed05d5474e58e956012eb851f416%