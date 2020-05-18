The post-pandemic future of porn

A porn session used to mean one day on a professional set with a crew and cast. Makeup artists, lighting technicians, cameramen, and co-stars who once buzzed around a set have Now artists are filming in their own rooms, alone or with a partner, while a director remotely joins via Zoom. It is an attempt to adapt studio sessions amid indefinite control of traditional productions on set in response to the covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, artists are increasingly turning to cameras, clip sites, and subscription platforms like OnlyFans to produce their own content, It can range from stripteases to moments of domination.

"I make quarantine cookies with things I have in my cabinet or I shower in quarantine and teach them how wash all your germ partsArtist Maitland Ward said, laughing, from her premium platforms. She recently recorded a humorous parody for her Snapchat subscription in which she met a man on Tinder but was unable to date him due to the pandemic, so they had to turn to FaceTime. She used a filter to become her own co-star.

The sudden turnaround to DIY home acting has many doubts about the future of the industry. The question is not just when things return to normal, but whether the norm changes. How will the porn industry, and porn itself, be on the other side of a closing of months? Speaking to more than a dozen industry members, many possibilities were raised in the short term: socially estranged crew members, small artist centers working exclusively together, and covid-19 projections dubbed into industry-mandated ITS tests. Several people raised the possibility that gang explosions would temporarily disappear, given the increased number of interactions between artists. However, for some, this feels less like a passing event requiring temporary accommodations and more like a historic catalytic moment, with reverberations that will be felt for years.

"At the end of the day, this seems like a bigger turning point than the last recession. It seems poised to change the industry as much as iPhones and tube sites did, "said Mike Stabile, spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition (FSC), the adult industry trade association." This is the pornographic equivalent of the change. climate".

It has not been decided when the voluntary production withholding, which was requested by FSC, will be loosened. Several directors anticipate a return this summer to traditional filming, at least in some capacity. director Kayden Kross Deeper's previously booked shots for the end of May, but says, "It's pretty clear I'm missing those shots. I wait now for June." Axel Braun, a director known for big-budget parodies at Wicked Pictures, says: "I don't think it's going to happen until at least July." It is clear that future outbreaks will look very different. Kross suspects the teams will be smaller and those behind the scenes may be wearing masks and making efforts to keep their distance. The nature of the content is also likely to be different. "I tend to look for a lot of bodies in my big projects," he said. "In the wake of the crown, that is not a smart move."

Speculation abounds about the potential for folding in covid-19 screening into the industry's pre-existing system for biweekly STI testing. Talent Testing Service, one of the industry network labs, Announced was starting the covid-19 test last week. The FSC, however, state that the covid-19 tests "are not yet effective in establishing safer sets", since "the results could become invalid at any time after the test." Stabile says testing will be a "significant element in resuming the production, but we need to determine what type of test and how often it should be administered. "Given the ease of transmission of the virus, he says," we cannot just rely on the tests, we need to establish a complete list of protocols. "

By the time production hold is lifted, some may not return at all. Braun suspects that people who work behind the scenes, such as makeup artists, cameramen, and production assistants, who do not have immediate access to income through subscription platforms, may be forced to leave the business entirely. Smaller studios will have a hard time staying afloat, according to Jacky St. James, director of Bellesa Films and Mile High Media, as they need to provide "regular content to justify membership on their sites," he explained. Without an accumulation of content, "they could be in trouble." At the moment, the biggest studios are fine, St. James said, but he suspects this may be the last nail in the coffin of DVD sales. Once production returns on set, "some producers will probably be tighter on budgets," she says.

Remote outbreaks may persist even after production hold is lifted. Bree Mills, director of Adult Time, says she won't completely give up on the new shooting styles she had to experiment with in the past few weeks. Recently she shot an orgy via Zoom, and soon Mills plans to remotely film a feature with a pandemic plot using teleconferencing software. He has also developed a handful of live streaming series and a network of artists who will conceive and film their own projects. "I definitely don't see us leaving all of this and going back," he said. "This is the beginning of a new way forward, not just for us, but probably for the adult industry as a whole."

Kross wonders if artists currently thriving on sites like OnlyFans will be motivated to return to studio productions. "I think this control of traditional production has led some of the past holdouts to explore the direct-to-consumer production model," he said. "If they are successful with those models, it will be increasingly difficult for us to come to an attractive agreement to get them established." He added: "You realize in the long run that you are making more dollars per minute for this type of content than to present yourself in another production."

Furthermore, in the absence of a covid-19 vaccine, the cost-benefit analysis around outbreaks on set appears to depend on the availability of reliable detection methods. "Performers, for good reason, are likely to be much more selective about the physical sets they want to follow rather than generate their own income through their content platforms," ​​said Mills. "I'm going to configure I have to (ask): will it be worth it?"

Even projecting beyond the concerns of the covid-19 transmission, Stabile says the pandemic will have a lasting impact. He noted that subscription platforms, or "bonuses," "have really emerged during the shutdown, and will continue to be a dominant player in the industry" in the future. OnlyFans, for example, saw a 75 percent increase in new registrations in March. This signifies a remarkable shift in power, Stabile argued. "Artists are going to have more control than ever," he said. "This will be the most artist-controlled industry we've seen." FSC recently hosted a webinar on cameras and bonuses, with experienced artists sharing their tips and tricks.

Mark Spiegler, a longtime talent agent, said "power has (already) shifted from studios to artists" and the pandemic "may speed that up a bit." He added satirically: "They are the girls, stupid. "

Charlotte Sartre, an established artist with a strong fan base, he lost three paid outbreaks immediately after the production stoppage, but says he quickly made up for lost paychecks through increased revenue at OnlyFans. "This will be a huge blow to the studios, because I think the artists who are filming at home and who have been filming their own content for a while, the ball is really on their court right now," he said, noting that the artists Self-produced content and "you can continue to make money from it for years to come."

Her husband, longtime artist Lance Hart, runs the porn site ManUpFilms.com and an OnlyFans account, and has been successful enough in quarantine to reconsider her interest in traditional studios, especially as a Las Vegas-based artist. . . "Right now, I'm thinking: Why would I drive to Los Angeles, five hours, stay in a hotel, get up early, clean my butt … to earn between $ 700 and $ 1000 , then I drove all the way back, when I am doing more than that every day at home now? ”

Sartre and Hart, who have a built-in fan base and years of experience with both traditional sessions and OnlyFans, are not iconic. "A lot of people starting out are living scene by scene, and then they don't have scenes anymore," Maitland Ward, a contract interpreter for Vixen, said of the industry's newcomers. "It's going to take a while to catch the followers."

Ward recently published a cheep to his 406,000 followers who read: "I'm going to subscribe to 50 OnlyFans accounts and I'm going to send my purchases to RT." The first 50 accounts that are tagged below, I will personally support you and republish your URL to all of my followers. "Finally, she promoted and subscribed to almost 150 accounts. She is also doing a weekly CamSoda show and donating the earnings to FSC Emergency fund, which was created to assist artists and the team during closure. (This has been all the more essential due to uncertainties surrounding the eligibility of adult industry members for federal aid, given the exclusion from work involving "prurient sexual interest."

Cameras, clips, and premium sites have seen an influx not only of viewers but also creators. Of the 3.7 million records viewed in March by OnlyFans, 60,000 were new creators. Clip site ManyVids has seen a 22 percent increase in live webcam artists, according to Forbes The great sex industry, beyond pornography, has gone online, leading to Live Instagram Strip Clubs and the "girlfriend experience" on Skype. Social media influencers have resorted to these online spaces (even Caroline Calloway has a OnlyFans) and now Beyoncé is referencing the place. At the same time, OnlyFans has just announced that it is cutting benchmark bonds, which is a significant revenue stream for creators, such as Vice reported. As power shifts to artists, the question is how these direct-to-consumer platforms will harness it.

All of this creates increased competition within an entertainment arena that is often underestimated. "People think camera and sex work and adult acting is easy," Ward said. "They say, 'Oh, now that I'm home, I'm just going to try and make a camera.' It's not easy." St. James, who has had no income since the end of February, recently opened an OnlyFans account and found that he consumes everything. "I am constantly photographing, editing and updating," he said. "It is every day."

The signal boost from studio productions could be even more important amid increased competition. Braun says his parodies tend to get the kind of global exposure that can launch careers. "My guess is that I'll be fine," he said. Similarly, Jules Jordan, who runs a self-titled porn studio, argues that "most artists will continue to rely on the promotion, creativity, and distribution that the big studios offer." Performer Jessica Drake, who has an exclusive contract with Wicked Pictures and runs an OnlyFans account, notes that those traditional distribution routes are useful for artists who otherwise rely on social media that are "notorious" for attacking sex workers with censorship, shadow bans and takedownsOr, as she says, "completely erasing us."

On a different note, John Stagliano, owner of porn studio Evil Angel, said: “The question now is clearly: What is the value that porn companies like mine can bring? I think it's better lighting, better direction, better editing, better overall film skills and better equipment. "St. James emphasizes a point of greater literal value: traditional filming on set generally results in an immediate paycheck for one day working and once production gets up, "people are going to need immediate money."

Interpreter Jiz Lee, editor of the collection of essays. Coming Out Like a Pornstar: Essays on Pornography, Protection and Privacy, is concerned about newcomers currently flocking to subscription platforms. "While this influx has the potential to normalize adult work, meanwhile, there is still a lot of stigma surrounding sex work that can negatively affect family relationships, housing, and access to other employment, either now or later ", said. Leeward. They pointed to books like Thriving in sex work by Lola Davina and The Smart Girl Privacy Guide by Violet Blue as important resources. "People in our industry have come together for years to provide support where our governments fail us," said Lee. "I just hope that new people can find these resources available to them in case they are needed."

Kross believes that the current influx of artists will continue, signaling the economic need and growing social acceptance of pornography. "If you look back through the generations, you can see waves of artists coming in for various reasons and the industry is affected by that," said Kross, who started acting in 2007. She points to the talent boom following the hits. Jenna Jameson's and Sasha Grey's principals. "When the adult has become particularly attractive, we have big waves, and I think it will become particularly attractive," he said.

Will we be so estranged from each other for a period of time that pornography will be the main way to obtain sexual satisfaction?

Pornography, in particular, seems "particularly attractive" to viewers trapped at home. Adult sites have seen an increase in traffic as people retreat to their homes and computers. Pornhub reported a peak global increase of 24 percent above average on March 25, though it coincided with an announcement that the site's premium content would be free for 30 days. In late April, after the promotion expired, daily traffic was 10 to 15 percent above average. It seems unlikely that increased viewer demand will go anywhere, even as shelter-in-place requests are slackened. "There is a part of me that believes that the adult industry will not have a bruise," said Kross. "This content is basically what is going to stop all these people who cannot have other means." It remains to be seen how historical unemployment rates will affect viewers' willingness to pay for pornography, particularly in the era of pirate-fueled subway sites.

Even beyond the current moment, Ward wonders about the pandemic's long-term impact on our access and comfort with the real-world intimacies that porn portrays. "People are getting so used to social distancing," he said. "Will we be so estranged from each other for a period of time that pornography will be the primary way to obtain sexual satisfaction?" It may be that the adult industry changes less than viewers' relationships with it.