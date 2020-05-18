The Politician Season 2 First Look: The Race Heats Up

Remember when The politician turned everything on its head with the end of the second season jumping forward in time and introducing characters played by Bette Midler and Judith Light? No, you do not? That's understandable because the first episode came out like 321 years ago in September 2019.
The second season is on the way to Netflix, without Jessica Langebut still with Gwyneth Paltrow on Friday June 19.
Check out the new poster above.
While the first season followed a winding race for the president of the student class at a wealthy high school, the second season is about a race for the state Senate.
Season two of The politician follow Payton Hobart (Ben platt) in his quest to overthrow Dede Standish (Light) in a race for the New York State Senate. Dede Standish, a long-standing and admired leader of the Senate backed by her chief of staff Hadassah Gold (Milder), finds that what was supposed to be an easy run is much more difficult with Payton involved. Will Payton, who sees this as the next step toward the presidency, play dirty to succeed? Payton's mother, Georgina Hobart (Paltrow), makes a big decision that threatens to overshadow Payton and everything he hopes to accomplish.
"But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite voters," Netflix said in a statement.
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan created the series. Laura Dreyfuss, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne jones I also return for the second season. See the first photos below.
The politician returns on Friday June 19 on Netflix.
