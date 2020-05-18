The Politician Season 2 First Look: The Race Heats Up

Remember when The politician turned everything on its head with the end of the second season jumping forward in time and introducing characters played by Bette Midler and Judith Light? No, you do not? That's understandable because the first episode came out like 321 years ago in September 2019.

The second season is on the way to Netflix, without Jessica Langebut still with Gwyneth Paltrow on Friday June 19.

Check out the new poster above.

While the first season followed a winding race for the president of the student class at a wealthy high school, the second season is about a race for the state Senate.