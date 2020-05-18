Home Entertainment The Politician Season 2 First Look: The Race Heats Up

The Politician Season 2 First Look: The Race Heats Up

By
Bradley Lamb
-
Season two of The politician follow Payton Hobart (Ben platt) in his quest to overthrow Dede Standish (Light) in a race for the New York State Senate. Dede Standish, a long-standing and admired leader of the Senate backed by her chief of staff Hadassah Gold (Milder), finds that what was supposed to be an easy run is much more difficult with Payton involved. Will Payton, who sees this as the next step toward the presidency, play dirty to succeed? Payton's mother, Georgina Hobart (Paltrow), makes a big decision that threatens to overshadow Payton and everything he hopes to accomplish.

"But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite voters," Netflix said in a statement.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan created the series. Laura Dreyfuss, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne jones I also return for the second season. See the first photos below.

The politician returns on Friday June 19 on Netflix.

