The Politician: Netflix Shares First Look at Season 2, Reveals Release Date

Netflix has released details of The politicianSeason two, which will air next month.

The streaming platform announced Monday that Ryan Murphy's comedy drama will return on June 19.

First-look production footage glimpses the return of Ben Platt as the ambitious Payton Hobart, who is now running for a place in the New York Senate against Dede Standish by Judith Light, whose Chief of Staff Hadassah Gold is portrayed by none other than Bette Midler.

Perhaps one of next season's biggest mysteries lies with Payton's mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), who, according to the Netflix synopsis, "makes a momentous decision that threatens to overshadow (her son) and all that hopes to achieve. "

One of the images released by Netflix shows Georgina behind a post during what appears to be a political debate on CNN, suggesting that Georgina may have chosen to run for office.





Such a decision would likely throw away a key to Payton's ambition to become President of the United States someday, and lead to a great deal of family drama.

Season one of The politician He saw Payton run for student body president at his California high school and fight to reconcile his limitless political ambition with his personal life.

In addition to Platt, Paltrow, Light, and Midler, the second season will star Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, and Rahne Jones.

It will be made up of seven episodes.

Here are some first-look footage released by Netflix before the second season: