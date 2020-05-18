The missing swimmer from Marina del Rey is believed to be former WWE star Shad Gaspard – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The search continued on Monday for a 39-year-old man who disappeared on Sunday afternoon while swimming with his 10-year-old son in Marina del Rey.

The man is believed to be former WWE star Shad Gaspard.

Just before 4 p.m. On Sunday, the two were swept away by a rip current as they swam in Venice Beach in the 4200 block of the South Ocean Front Walk.

First responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and rescued the boy from the waves and treated him on the scene. However, his father was still missing.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spent several hours searching the waters on Sunday night wearing divers and ringing in vain before being forced to suspend the search around 7:30 p.m.

The search resumed on Monday morning.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing swimmer. However, a post on Gaspard's Instagram account by his wife, Siliana Gaspard, identified him as the missing man.

"If you have seen Shad, please send me a message," he wrote. "Please don't flood me by asking what happened. We want to know if they've seen it and where."